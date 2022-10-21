Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
League One this weekend: Plymouth blow it
LEADERS PLYMOUTH surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw at West Country rivals BRISTOL ROVERS. Finn Azaz and Adam Randell put Argyle in a very strong position as they pursued a sixth straight league win after second-placed Ipswich beat Derby on Friday. But Rovers boss Joey Barton rallied his troops at half-time and goals by Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins inspired a surprise comeback.
