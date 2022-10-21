Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Looking Forward to Story with an “Enormously Joyful Superman”
Henry Cavill says he never gave up hope that he would play Superman some day in the future. Yet even he was surprised how emotional the experience was when he finally put the cape back on. Cavill was working six days a week on Netflix’s The Witcher when a deal came together for him to appear in one scene in Black Adam, he recalled during a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at Y92 Wednesday evening. He had to get permission from The Witcher team, but as the actor recalled, “it was so top secret we couldn’t tell them what.”More from...
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman
Black Adam is a hugely powerful character within the world of DC Comics. He’s super-strong, he’s invulnerable, he’s fast, he can fly, and he can shoot lightning bolts at will. But of course, DC is not lacking in the hugely powerful character department. This is the home of people like Superman and Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. And part of the fun of cinematic universes full of these titanic figures is imagining what would happen if they ever got into a fight. Who would win: Superman or Black Adam? Batman or Superman? Aquaman or the Sahara Desert? (We’re putting our money on the desert. There’s no fish to talk to out there, Aquaman! You’re in trouble!)
Dwayne Johnson ‘Optimistic’ About a Marvel/DC Crossover Movie
Comic-book fans have gotten incredibly spoiled in the last few years. Concepts that seemed totally impossible just a decade or two ago — like an interconnected cinematic universe of superheroes that mirrored the structure of comics and built to massive crossover movies — are now commonplace. We are living in the world nerds used to dream about to disassociate while jocks gave them wedgies.
James Gunn Is Pitching a Secret DC Project
It’s very difficult to exist in both the Marvel and DC universes, but James Gunn has found a way to do it for the last few years. He went from directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel to helming The Suicide Squad (and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker) for DC. Then he jumped back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he’s apparently looking to make another jump back to DC for another as-yet-unrevealed project.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.
Henry Cavill: ‘I Am Back as Superman’
The following post contains spoilers for Black Adam. If you’ve avoided them so far, you must not look at social media, like, ever. Dwayne Johnson was so excited about the news, he basically spoiled it before Black Adam was even in theaters: After seemingly losing his gig as the Man of Steel four years ago in the wake of Justice League’s disastrous box-office performance, Henry Cavill is back in the DC Extended Universe as Superman.
‘Black Adam’ Early Reviews Say The Rock Makes a Great Superhero
Dwayne Johnson always had the physique of a superhero, but finally, after years and years of development, he is officially playing one onscreen. In Black Adam, The Rock portrays a man of antiquity given enormous magical powers by the gods. Awakening in the present day, he confronts the modern world with anger and violence. (Can you blame him? I mean, look at the modern world.) It’s then up to the heroes of DC Comics’ Justice Society, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) to stop him.
‘Black Adam’ Was Originally Rated R For Violence
When Black Adam opens in theaters, it will come with a PG-13 rating for, per the MPAA, “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.” But star Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly talked about how this movie changes he “hierarchy of power” at DC, and features a much darker hero (or really antihero) than is typical for these kinds of blockbusters.
‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Bleak ‘Adam’ Brings Little to DC Universe
Dwayne Johnson has been connected to the Black Adam character for at least 15 years. Before he was a worldwide star, before he was a multimedia mogul with his own brands of tequila and energy drinks, before he owned an entire football league, Johnson was set to appear as the villain in an assortment of Shazam! projects. Directors and writers and even Shazams came and went. But Johnson was permanently linked with the film as its Black Adam.
‘The Flash’ Sequel Script Already Being Written
Ah... and there it is. Despite the extremely troubled production history of DC’s The Flash, there's already a sequel in the works. The film has been in constant flux since pretty early into its production. The movie has been through behind-the-scenes changes, trouble with its main star, and a complete overhaul of the writing team. Since the movie was announced in 2014, that means DC has been struggling to get this thing into theaters for nearly a decade.
Martin Scorsese to Direct ‘Gangs of New York’ Series
There are a few instances of directors remaking their own work, like Alfred Hitchcock redoing The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956, some 22 years after his initial version. But how about a director adapting his own movie as a TV show? That’s a really unusual twist. That’s...
Chris Pratt Does Not Sound Like Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer
When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
James Gunn to Take Over DC Films and TV
Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.
A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Coming From Damon Lindelof
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
Marvel Delays ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ And More
It sure seemed overly ambitious to release two gigantic Avengers movies in the span of like six months. Who would attempt such a deranged endeavor? If anyone would, it would probably be Marvel. And that was the initial plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — both movies would open in 2025. But, alas, it shall not happen after all.
