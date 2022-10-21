Read full article on original website
Related
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
mailplus.co.uk
Man City 3 Brighton 1: Deadly Haaland could rewrite record books
THERE might not have been a match ball for everybody to sign this week but Erling Haaland was still the last man off the pitch. With another brace in the bag, his ritual of thanking all four sides of the Etihad Stadium continued and Manchester City’s fans are now accustomed to staying behind to wave him off.
mailplus.co.uk
Ronaldo set for peace talks
ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
mailplus.co.uk
League One this weekend: Plymouth blow it
LEADERS PLYMOUTH surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw at West Country rivals BRISTOL ROVERS. Finn Azaz and Adam Randell put Argyle in a very strong position as they pursued a sixth straight league win after second-placed Ipswich beat Derby on Friday. But Rovers boss Joey Barton rallied his troops at half-time and goals by Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins inspired a surprise comeback.
mailplus.co.uk
Injured Varane is handed a World Cup lifeline
MANCHESTER UNITED defender Raphael Varane is awaiting a final diagnosis on a hamstring injury threatening his World Cup but early indications are that the problem isn’t bad as first feared. Varane suffered the injury during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The...
Comments / 0