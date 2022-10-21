Read full article on original website
Dad Last Seen At College Drop-Off Found Dead A Year Later In Florida Woods
Jason Winoker, 52, was last seen leaving a Tallahassee hotel in August 2021.
Action News Jax
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
usf.edu
Florida's first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee's Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon cutting for the unique residence took place on October 14. The outside and inside walls of the just-over-1,400-square-foot structure were built up in layers of concrete, laid down by...
FAMU law student is ‘beyond grateful’ after winning $10,000 scholarship
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law has awarded the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship to second-year student Rachel Smith. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It has been a challenging year for me,” said Smith. “This award is...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
Remains Found In Tallahassee ID'd As Tampa Dad Who Went Missing After Dropping Kid Off At College
Jason Winoker, 52, walked out of a hotel room he shared with his wife in the middle of the night more than a year ago and was never seen again. A Tampa-area family's long wait for answers about the disappearance of their husband and father has come to an end.
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
Look: Coyote rescued from front grille of car in Florida
Workers at a car dealership in Florida examined a car that was dropped off for service and made a surprising discovery -- a coyote wedged in the front grille.
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
WCTV
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 21, 2022
Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance-THC, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Hayden, 22, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnest Ivey, 41, Marianna, Florida:...
WCTV
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
Florida A&M University's 2022 homecoming week underway
The FAMU Experience is nine days of festivities to celebrate the university's homecoming week leading up to Saturday's football game against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school
A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.
