Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 21, 2022

Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance-THC, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Hayden, 22, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnest Ivey, 41, Marianna, Florida:...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

