Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Crusaders regroup to down WACO
FORT MADISON - The difference for Holy Trinity in Monday’s Class 1A regional semifinal against WACO was the game the Crusaders lost. The 25-6, 23-25, 28-26, 25-17 win for the Crusaders was built on the run that just fell short in the second game. And now they get a...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point – Russell Adam Buckingham “Russell Rush”, 44, formerly of Fort Madison
Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa, with Father Joseph Phung officiating. A large scale...
Pen City Current
Johnson named 2nd team All-SEC
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison junior Taylor Johnson was named to the Southeast Conference All-Conference team this week. Johnson joins Molly Knipe and Amy Yasenchok with all-conference honors. Knipe and Yasenchok were both given honorable mention status. Fort Madison also put 10 players on the volleyball SEC All-Academic team. Johnson...
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison
Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
10/21/22 – 1:28 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 800 block of Avenue E. 10/22/22 – 9:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 10/22/22...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Lorene Lillian Wilson Boyer, 88, Donnellson
Lorene Lillian Wilson Boyer, 88, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House. Born on December 18, 1933, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Bertha (Eschman) Wilson. On December 28, 1952 she married Delbert W. Boyer at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2014.
Pen City Current
October FMAAA exhibit winding down
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association is in the final days of the exhibition of Oil and Water, work by Carol Janosik and Chris Swetye. Stop in to see this excellent body of work in the Main Gallery of the Art Center located at 825 Ave G in Fort Madison.
KWQC
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, Wever
James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he became involved in planning and management for different universities including Iowa State University for eighteen years as the Assistant Director of facilities, planning and management of residence halls. James was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to travel with Mary Jo. Jim and Mary Jo had a home in South Padre Island where he could fish which was one of his greatest passions. They loved being at their home in rural Wever where they would sit and look over the Green Bay Bottoms and the Mississippi River.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ourquadcities.com
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Pen City Current
Night and day difference in supervisor candidates.
We Lee County residents have some very important decisions to make on November 8th. One of which is voting for our new County Supervisor. If you are a liberal minded person and believe in the current administrations over spending, raising taxes, anti business, anti fossil fuels and open borders then you need to vote for Donna Amandus. She is a Democrat that supports what this current administration is doing and in my opinion wants to bring those beliefs to Lee County. Now I don't say that lightly but rather because I have seen her in action on the Fort Madison City Council. I have seen her attempt to go against a local small business person right here from Fort Madison. Thankfully there was a well informed city employee and city council member that stood up and informed her that what she was demanding was against city code and city protocol.
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
Comments / 0