James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he became involved in planning and management for different universities including Iowa State University for eighteen years as the Assistant Director of facilities, planning and management of residence halls. James was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to travel with Mary Jo. Jim and Mary Jo had a home in South Padre Island where he could fish which was one of his greatest passions. They loved being at their home in rural Wever where they would sit and look over the Green Bay Bottoms and the Mississippi River.

WEVER, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO