Bakersfield, CA

Why you don’t have to show an ID when you vote in person in Kern County

By Maddie Gannon
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are less than three weeks away from November’s midterm election and ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across Kern County.

Voters are making decisions on contentious races and high-stakes ballot measures as we speak. As we’ve been covering closely, the most controversial part of this election may not be who or what we vote for, but simply how we cast our ballot.

One question that has emerged from concerned residents at Kern’s Board of Supervisors meetings, during our local debates and even in conversations with voters at the Kern County Fair last month: why do you not show an ID when you come out to vote in Kern County?

“A voter is not required to show us an ID in order to be able to vote,” Kern County Assistant Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza, who is set to take over for her boss, Mary Bedard, next year said. “The only time that we do require an ID is a person who is voting for the first time in a federal election, because that is federal election law.”

California is one of 15 states and Washington D.C. that, in most cases, do not require a voter to show any form of identification when voting.

“There is a misconception that it’s Mary Bedard’s call as far as whether or not people have to show their IDs. And it’s not. It is a state issue,” Espinoza said.

That issue is one of the most contentious parts of our elections.

Republican analyst Cathy Abernathy explains some residents in Kern are concerned it could lead to confusion with names at the polls, or even someone showing up to vote, saying someone else’s name and voting in their place.

Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa believes voting should be made easy for citizens, arguing requiring voters to show an ID could disproportionately affect voters of lower economic status, who may be less likely to need or use an ID in their everyday life.

“Adding obstacles and adding burdens to our citizens in order to allow them to vote, I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think it’s something that we should be doing,” Sannappa said.

Showing an ID would only apply to those voting in-person at a polling site. According to the Secretary of State , in the June primary, only about 15% voted in person versus about 85% who voted by mail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 18

Brian Knowles
5d ago

they should require ID you can't buy alcohol or tobacco products but it'll be easier for the ones that aren't legal to vote

8
Mary Hughes
4d ago

this is NOT RIGHT. if you lived here all your life you better have some kind if ID for EVERYTHING now that all the illegal people are here God help us. because they will be able to vote. they do not understand what will happen to them with this government if they vote for the DEMOCRATS.

Susan Aranda
4d ago

I.D. Should be required !! How do you know the person voting is who they say they are? With online signatures you can’t even verify the signature 😡 this make me vary angry and I will be voting to get all those not supporting the verification of I.D.s out or fired !!

KGET

