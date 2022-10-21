Four non-profit organizations receive more than $294K in grants under newly-launched Binational Resilience Initiative

Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Stuff the Bus school supplies drive raised more than $100,000 in donations for children experiencing homelessness
The San Diego County Office of Education raised more than $100,000 in donations for children experiencing homelessness in its seventh annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive. The San Diego community gave $107,000 online to this annual event and at checkout stands at Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores...
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
Construction Begins on Otay River Estuary Restoration Project
Construction began today on a project aimed at restoring around 125 acres of coastal wetlands and salt marsh habitat in the. San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project, a joint effort of desalination developer Poseidon Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies, seeks to restore salt ponds located within the refuge in order to create new habitat for native fish, wildlife and plant species.
South Bay residents turned in 90 unwanted firearms at the Guns for Gift Cards event
The Guns for Giftcards event brought in 90 unwanted firearms on Saturday during the drive-through event at the South Bay Court House. The event was hosted in the South Bay Court House Parkinglot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego County Sherriff’s Department. Participants recieved a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles, and shotguns and a $200 gift card for assault weapons.
