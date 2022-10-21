Four non-profit organizations receive more than $294K in grants under newly-launched Binational Resilience Initiative

The Guns for Giftcards event brought in 90 unwanted firearms on Saturday during the drive-through event at the South Bay Court House. The event was hosted in the South Bay Court House Parkinglot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego County Sherriff’s Department. Participants recieved a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles, and shotguns and a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO