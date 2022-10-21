ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaster to be out of service this weekend ahead of Petco Park watch parties for Padres

By Clara Benitez
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The Coaster train will not be in service this weekend due to scheduled maintenance.

Fans planning on taking the Coaster from Oceanside to Santa Fe Depot Downtown for a playoff game will have to take an alternative option.

“This weekend, we have what is called an absolute work window along our coastal corridor which means we are closing the service to perform team maintenance and other projects along the corridor,” said Chris Orlando, with North County Transit District.

Travelers who still would like to take public transportation can take the NCTD Breeze Buses.

“Breeze 101 runs along the coast highway so that is an option for folks as well as connecting with the MTS trolley or buses,” Orlando said.

Petco Park to host free watch parties for NLCS Games 3 and 4

Travelers who take the train from Oceanside to Orange County will have to wait until the end of the year before the Amtrak starts running that route again.

The temporary disruption is due to safety concerns after heavy rain and storm surge shifted the tracks.

“We’re in uncharted territory with this emergency stabilization work and, as we’ve said all along, passenger safety is what guides all of our actions,” said Orange County Transportation Authority Chairman Mark A. Murphy.

Amtrak is providing a replacement bus service providing connections to trains from the two stations.

The Coaster is scheduled to start running back on Monday.

