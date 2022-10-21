Read full article on original website
It’s agony for Hamilton as Max nicks it
AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Ford disbands Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss
Ford is disbanding Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle company it co-owns with Volkswagen
