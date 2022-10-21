AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.

2 DAYS AGO