ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County

Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 19th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 19th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing a half-cent to $5.76. The average price has dropped 67.5 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Pedestrian Killed on 805 Freeway in San Diego

A pedestrian was killed Sunday while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego. Witnesses started contacting the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on the 805 Freeway south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County to vote on data-driven homeless prevention plan

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed an analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. The Homelessness Prevention Program would help county employees evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed. The County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide on the proposal. The proposal also calls for the County Office of Homelessness Solutions to conduct direct outreach to individuals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy