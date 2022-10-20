San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed an analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. The Homelessness Prevention Program would help county employees evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed. The County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide on the proposal. The proposal also calls for the County Office of Homelessness Solutions to conduct direct outreach to individuals.

