NBC San Diego
Showers, Strong Winds Expected in Parts of San Diego County
Strong westerly winds were expected across San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, and cooler weather across the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said. What Else is Happening in San Diego. Weekend Events Oct 20. A deep marine layer could bring some light rain Saturday night along...
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Hundreds Left with No Power After SUV Splits Utility Pole in North County
San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Vista were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle crash. The single-vehicle collision, in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half. The pole landed...
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 19th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 19th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing a half-cent to $5.76. The average price has dropped 67.5 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures...
NBC San Diego
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
chulavistatoday.com
Pedestrian Killed on 805 Freeway in San Diego
A pedestrian was killed Sunday while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego. Witnesses started contacting the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on the 805 Freeway south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County to vote on data-driven homeless prevention plan
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed an analytics policy to help prevent homelessness. The Homelessness Prevention Program would help county employees evaluate if a person is at risk of becoming homeless and offer support to keep them housed. The County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide on the proposal. The proposal also calls for the County Office of Homelessness Solutions to conduct direct outreach to individuals.
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes
A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa. Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue. At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black...
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
Rare wind event causes extensive damage in Spring Valley mobile home park
SAN DIEGO — People who live in a Spring Valley mobile home park are cleaning up after a rare wind event tore through their properties. It happened on Wednesday at the Terrace Estates on Sweetwater Road, leaving a huge mess behind. At least five mobile homes here were damaged.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
NBC Bay Area
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
NBC San Diego
Mercedes Benz Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Story of La Mesa Home
A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into the second story of a home on Palm Avenue in La Mesa Saturday morning. The crash happened near the corner of Spring Street and Palm Avenue, which neighbors said is often a site for accidents in the area. "We were making breakfast, I had just...
Firefighters halt spread of East County brush fire
A brush fire that broke out Thursday in the Rancho San Diego area is now under control, first responders said.
News 8 KFMB
NEW VIDEO: 22-year-old shot at Halloween party near San Diego State University
A group of people arrived at the party and began causing a scene, police said. The disturbance led to a physical altercation, then a shooting.
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area
A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
