EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain’s parliamentary democracy works.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Romanian defence minister resigns, pressured after Ukraine comment
BUCHAREST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
Sunak, UK’s next PM, gets cheers from unlikely place: India
NEW DELHI (AP) — Rishi Sunak, the former British Treasury chief who won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and is likely to become the country’s next prime minister, is getting cheers from an unlikely place: India, its former colony. Social media and TV channels in India are awash with comments and reactions to the accomplishment by the 42-year-old who has spoken publicly about his Indian roots and Hindu faith. For many Indians it was the moment to say: He is one of our own. Sunak will be the first person of color to take Britain’s top job, an accomplishment reflecting that of Kamala Harris, a woman of Indian heritage who became U.S. vice president last year.
Vote count shows Slovenia presidency to be decided in runoff
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Early results of Slovenia’s presidential election show a a right-wing politician and a centrist independent candidate heading for a runoff vote. With 85% of the vote counted Sunday night, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar was in the lead with 34%, followed by lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar with nearly 27%, Trailing third was Social Democrat Milan Brglez, the candidate of the ruling liberal government, who garnered some 15% of the vote. Since no one managed to gather more than 50% of the ballots needed for an outright victory, a runoff vote with Logar and Pirc Musar will be held on Nov. 13.
Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. He spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. He declared that: “We are victorious even when we are defeated.” He also faces domestic pressure, with teachers and students planning their latest protest in Budapest on Sunday.
Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister has submitted his resignation over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. Abe, one of Japan’s most divisive leaders, is seen as a key link between Abe’s party and the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into turning over huge portions of their salaries to it.
Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman says former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years. The challenge in court Saturday came a day after the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically. The commission’s decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people.
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says. Edi Rama began a three-day visit on Sunday, meeting with caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The two discussed common challenges facing the countries, “with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” Lapid’s office said. Rama’s trip came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services. The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump has taken the witness stand at his federal trial to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He told the jury on Monday that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it. He also criticized Trump for some of his foreign policy positions.
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders. The actions are the latest and perhaps most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the former Sandinista guerrilla leader accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy in the Central American country as well his continued security cooperation with Russia.
Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog’s removal
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog. That’s according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on irregularities inside the Washington-based group. The decision Monday stems from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro’s widely condemned effort in 2020 to block the re-appointment of the head of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights. It’s the second administrative ruling questioning Almagro’s leadership in as many months and comes after allegations that the Uruguayan-born diplomat violated the OAS’ code of ethics while carrying on a romantic relationship with a staffer.
Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros to settle tax fraud allegations. Prosecutors said Monday that the Swiss bank will pay $234 million in fines, damages and interest to France, whose investigators will close an inquiry launched in 2016 on possible charges of aggravated tax fraud laundering and illegal soliciting. French media have reported that Credit Suisse representatives courted wealthy French customers to persuade them to open accounts with the bank that weren’t declared to French tax authorities. Credit Suisse says it doesn’t acknowledge criminal liability. It’s the latest blow for the bank, which agreed a week ago to pay $495 million in a U.S. settlement over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities.
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping’s third term
BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader in decades, awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is...
Shalanda Young has quietly become central to Joe Biden’s presidency. Her most important work may be yet to come.
As Washington obsesses over polls, fundraising and closing campaign messages, a high-stakes legislative battle is waiting on the other side of the midterm elections. Lawmakers will have a little more than a month to reach an agreement to fund the government, with officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue keenly aware that the election results — and the spending wars they could portend in the years ahead — elevate the stakes of a process that is rarely without drama or risks.
UN envoy to pursue reported Libyan election commitments
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya says he plans to follow up on commitments by the country’s political rivals at the end of a meeting last week that reportedly include the need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections and ensure that the divided north African country has a single executive power as soon as possible. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Monday he plans to talk to leaders of the east-based parliament, the House of Representatives, and west-based High Council of State in the capital Tripoli in the coming weeks “to understand” the agreements announced at the end of their Oct. 21 meeting in Morocco.
Rep. Nancy Mace says she supports Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling strategy to force spending cuts
Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday said she supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s strategy of refusing to lift the debt limit, if Republicans win back the House, unless Democrats in the White House agree to spending cuts. “And I can tell you, I sit on the Oversight Committee, where we...
Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
