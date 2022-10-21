Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon.

A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the deputy’s K9 alerted them to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search led to the discovery of several packages of pills, which were hidden inside containers of hair gel. The number of pills found was between 15,000 and 20,000.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect that was arrested as 32-year-old Abril Campos of Los Angeles. She was booked on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale.

