Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Dorchester County, mainly in the area of Bishops Head, MD. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/05 AM 2.6 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 26/05 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 27/05 AM 2.8 0.8 1.0 2 NONE 27/06 PM 2.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 28/06 AM 2.1 0.1 0.3 2 NONE 28/07 PM 2.6 0.6 0.4 1-2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 PM 3.3 1.2 1.0 1 MINOR 27/02 AM 2.8 0.7 0.9 2 NONE 27/03 PM 2.9 0.8 0.5 2-3 NONE 28/04 AM 2.4 0.3 0.4 2-3 NONE 28/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.5 2 NONE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 12:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON Areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue along Thompson Pass through Thursday night as gusty northerly winds persist. Visibility may be reduced at times in blowing snow. However, reductions in visibility to one half mile or less are no longer expected.
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Flash Flood Warning issued for Saint Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Saint Croix FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR SAINT CROIX COUNTY Flood waters continue to recede and most of the heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat at this time. However please continue to heed to any road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads especially during the nighttime. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Thursday for the U.S. Virgin Islands as intervals of additional thunderstorms and heavy rains will remain possible later tonight and early Thursday.
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 17:02:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, considering additional rainfall accumulations of 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The interaction between an upper-level trough and a tropical wave will lead to excessive heavy rainfall through Thursday. Although the activity will gradually diminish, this favorable scenario may last through the rest of the workweek into early this weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
