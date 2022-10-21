Effective: 2022-10-26 12:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON Areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue along Thompson Pass through Thursday night as gusty northerly winds persist. Visibility may be reduced at times in blowing snow. However, reductions in visibility to one half mile or less are no longer expected.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO