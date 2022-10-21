ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Okemos, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Okemos.

The Three Rivers High School football team will have a game with North Branch High School on October 21, 2022, 13:00:00.

Three Rivers High School
North Branch High School
October 21, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Three Rivers High School football team will have a game with North Branch High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.

Three Rivers High School
North Branch High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

High school football game info.

