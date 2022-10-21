ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Zen’ Corden Responds to Balthazar Drama: ‘I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong’

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFAC0_0ih7PUCn00
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

James Corden, the little angel, probably thought he was in for a quiet October. With The Late Late Show set to take a short mid-month break, he and his reps might have thought it was the ideal time to schedule an interview with, say, The New York Times . “What a perfect way to advertise James’ forthcoming Amazon Prime miniseries, Mammals ,” one can imagine them saying to each other at the start of the month—when they set the breakfast date with the Times , according to reporter Dave Itzkoff. “What could possibly go wrong between then and now?” Then along came Keith McNally, restaurateur extraordinaire, and the brief 86’ing of Cordon from his eatery Balthazar for alleged abusive behavior to staff. The stalwart Cordon refused to cancel his sitdown with the Times , resulting in what Itzkoff called an “often” awkward heart-to-heart. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” Corden said, regarding Balthazar. “... I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.” Later, he waxed poetic about how the swirling omelet-related controversy probably flew under the radar of most Americans, having earlier asserted he hadn’t “really read anything” about it himself. “Should we not all be a little grown-up about this?” he asked. Stay strong, king.

Read it at The New York Times

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama

A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Drops Kanye West as Client

Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks have lost him another battle—his budding working relationship with Camille Vasquez. Vasquez, who made waves during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial for her defense of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, reportedly told her firm Brown Rudnick to close the door on West after he tripled down on his hateful comments over the weekend, TMZ reports. Brown Rudnick allegedly still attempted to work with the artist after Vasquez withdrew, on the condition that West retract his statements, though the rapper apparently refused to do so. Vasquez and West connected just last week to initiate a partnership where she and Brown Rudnick would handle his increasingly complicated business matters, as dozens of entities, including brands, record labels, talent agencies and even banks, withdraw their support of the musician in a public condemnation of his hate speech.
TheDailyBeast

Stephen Colbert Invokes ‘10-Inch’ Pete Davidson to Mock Kanye Being Dropped by Adidas

Stephen Colbert had a one-word response to the news that Adidas had finally ended its partnership with Kanye West, a.k.a. Ye, on Tuesday after the rapper’s series of antisemitic comments across different platforms over the past several weeks: “Yay.”Noting that West’s signature shoes are no more, the Late Show host joked, “If you want something as fashionable as Yeezys, you’ll have to microwave a Croc.”“It’s about damn time Adidas did something!” Colbert continued, proceeding to play the clip of West “calling them out” on a podcast 10 days ago.“The thing about me and Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic shit, and they can’t drop me,” West boasted confidently on Oct. 16. “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?!”“Now they dropped you,” Colbert shot back. “Even worse for West, Adidas is now teaming up with Pete Davidson.” And then, in what appeared to be an ad lib, the host added, “They’re making a new 10-inch shoe.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Variety

Keke Palmer Wants to Team With Will Smith on ‘Look Who’s Talking’-Style Comedy

Keke Palmer delivered all the laughs on Tuesday night as the host of the annual Time 100 Next gala, which honored 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields. “This is like a high school reunion but only the successful people showed up,” Palmer quipped during her opening monologue. On the red carpet before the dinner event began, the “Nope” star expressed interest in headlining her own original studio comedy. As for who she’d like to grace the big screen with, Palmer told Variety, “I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy. I think me and...
HollywoodLife

How Kim Kardashian Discussed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks With Their Kids (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian is keeping her personal feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent string of hate-filled and anti-Semitic remarks away from the four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although their eldest daughter North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim, 43, “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation. “As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the source told us.
TheDailyBeast

I Tried the TikTok-viral Pheromone Perfume—Here Are My Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I've never been one to doubt the mood-boosting superpowers of fragrance. While I’m pretty discerning about what beauty products I spend my money on, I’ve always regarded perfume as a worthy splurge thanks to its therapeutic properties. I have always worn fragrance for myself—I even used to wear it to the gym to make myself happy instead of attracting potential suitors or garnering compliments. It’s an olfactory indulgence that qualities as a self-care for me—it just makes me happy. Naturally, when I discovered Pure...
TheDailyBeast

Top Hollywood Talent Agency Shows Kanye West the Door

CAA, the famed Hollywood talent agency that represents hundreds of artists from AC/DC to Ariana Grande, is the latest business to end its relationship with Kanye West after the rapper made a series of antisemitic remarks. Earlier this month, Twitter and Instagram banned the musician following a string of threatening messages by West, including a tweet that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people, prompting the artist’s acquisition of conservative social media platform Parler. Since then, the provocateur has been kicked to the curb by his long-time fashion partner Gap, booted from his label Def Jam Recordings, and even ousted from his banking accounts with J.P. Morgan. Film and TV studio MRC reportedly also cut its ties with West on Monday, shelving an in-the-works documentary on the performer. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” penned the company’s executives in an open letter on Monday.
TheDailyBeast

Bryan Cranston Championing a ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival, Frankie Muniz Says

In a world where nostalgia is king, Bryan Cranston has detected an opportunity to revive the sitcom that launched his career—according to onetime co-star Frankie Muniz. In an interview published Tuesday by Fox News, the Emmy-nominated actor revealed that Cranston has been noodling on an effort to reunite the cast of Malcolm in the Middle. “I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz said. “So, there might be something. I would be down, 100 percent.” He added that he was curious to “know what the family’s [been] up to” since the seventh season finale in 2006. With no reboot effort officially confirmed by the Fox network or Cranston, the 66-year-old actor has been vocal about his love for the long-gone show, telling E! News in 2020 of his “hope” for a revival. “We want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family 10 years later, or whatever—12 years later,” he said at the time. “It’s not unheard of.”Read it at Fox News Digital
TheDailyBeast

‘Sherman’s Showcase’: TV’s Coolest Variety Show Makes Its Triumphant Return

It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since Sherman’s Showcase premiered. The IFC sketch comedy series debuted in the summer of 2019 with an eight-episode season full of original music, complex time-travel paradoxes, and a reminder that those Afro Sheen commercials starring Frederick Douglass actually happened. The following summer featured the Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular (in June)”—which introduced the world to the Ethiopian mob and proper dap etiquette—as well as an announcement that the series was renewed for a second season.The second season of Sherman’s Showcase finally premieres tonight.A sketch comedy riff on old-school dance variety...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy