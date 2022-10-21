ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Furries and fakes: Debunked myth litters US midterm campaign

By Anuj CHOPRA, Megan Varner
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFgqc_0ih7N1IR00
Early voting for the US midterms, which have featured bizarre fake claims that some schools are stocking boxes of cat litter for students who identify as animals /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Conspiracy-embracing candidates in the US midterm election have courted mockery by repeating a debunked myth about schools pandering to students who identify as cats, but analysts say the strategy is calculated, serious -- and effective.

At least 20 conservative candidates, including several elected Republicans, have claimed that some schools are stocking boxes of cat litter for students who identify as animals, according to a compilation of public statements by NBC News.

It is what some observers call zombie misinformation -- falsehoods that resurface after being repeatedly knocked down by fact checkers and, in this case, schools and even one Republican lawmaker who apologized and retracted his statement in March after spouting the claim.

The wave of misinformation in the midterm campaign comes amid wider culture wars in the United States over transgender rights and "woke" schools educating children about gender identity -- issues known to resonate strongly with conservative voters.

"The legislators who continue to parrot these debunked stories are most likely doing so because they believe doing so is politically expedient, regardless of whether they believe it or not," Joshua A. Tucker, professor of politics and co-director of the New York University's Center for Social Media and Politics, told AFP.

"And as long as we're in a period of time where identity and culture are such salient political cleavages in US society, we are going to continue to see politicians latching on to outlandish claims to demonstrate what side they are on in the culture wars."

- 'Electoral incentive' -

There is a "clear electoral incentive" for conservative politicians to suggest that they believe this misinformation, said Matthew Motta, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health.

"Political science research suggests that culture war issues like these (LGBT rights and 'woke' politics) are relatively easy for voters to grasp," Motta told AFP.

"Republican politicians may circulate misinformation like this in order to try to improve their electoral standing."

The subculture of furries refers to people who dress up or roleplay as animal characters. Activists see the hoax about furries and cat litter as part of a broad conservative backlash against LGBTQ students and public schools that support their rights.

Conservative politicians have long been accused of amplifying false narratives -- from former president Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen to Covid-19 misinformation and the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The rise of misinformation, particularly around elections, illustrates the potency of false narratives in a deeply divided nation that can be spun into viral political discourses.

One analysis of congressional candidates' Facebook posts by the NYU Center for Social Media and Politics found that Republican candidates in this year's midterms shared more links to unreliable news sources than they did in 2020.

"We find that Republican challengers consistently share more unreliable sources than Republican incumbents," said the analysis authored by the university's Megan Brown and Maggie Macdonald.

- 'Division, disorder, confusion' -

Among other culprits, their analysis identified former Alaska governor Sarah Palin as a "super-sharer of unreliable sources," with 849 links shared from January to July.

Hemant Kakkar, an assistant professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, cautions against increasing already rampant polarization around misinformation by generalizing all conservatives as promoters of false information.

"In our research we have found certain conservatives -- those low on conscientiousness are driven by the need to create division, disorder and confusion when it comes to sharing of fake news," Kakkar told AFP.

"However, that is just a small subset of conservatives."

Kakkar's research, published this month, also pointed to the "inadequacy" of fact-checker interventions to deter that subset from spreading false news.

The inability to stop the spread of the litterbox hoax could have real life consequences, with activists warning that the misinformation could result in more stigma, violence and discrimination against sexual minorities, particularly those who are transgender and non-binary.

"Claiming that kids are identifying as cats underscores the sickening lengths some politicians will go to rile up the most extreme and dangerous elements of their base," said Geoff Wetrosky from Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization.

"The attention this freakish lie has received on social media illustrates the pernicious influence of disinformation and that anti-LGBTQ+ politicians will do and say anything to animate the most extreme fringe -- no matter the consequence," Wetrosky said in a statement.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

We Need to Stop Calling Far-Right Extremists ‘Conservatives’

Want proof a stopped clock is right twice a day? On Thursday, the right-wing outlet The Federalist published what could only be described as a manifesto aimed at fellow travelers, arguing that “We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves Conservatives.”As a conservative, I believe the author, John Daniel Davidson, got it 100 percent correct: It is time for right-wing nationalists to stop besmirching our good name!Those of us who remain consistent conservatives are no longer in sync with right-wingers or GOP faithful—because they changed. By insisting on calling this new MAGA movement “conservative,” we (the media, the activists, the politicians) are...
Mother Jones

A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final weeks before the 2022 midterms, faced with multiple government investigations, Donald Trump has tripled down on a disturbing pattern of incitement. He continues to stoke grievance and fear and use inflammatory rhetoric that is likely to instigate random followers to violence, a technique experts call stochastic terrorism. In recent speeches, Trump has denounced “vicious” political adversaries as “thugs,” “zealots,” and “tyrants” and has warned supporters of a domestic menace: “Despite great outside dangers from other countries, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.”
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
msn.com

Joe Biden missing in action on midterms trail amid poor approval ratings

Joe Biden has deliberately gone missing in action on the midterm campaign trail as he seeks to stop his disastrous approval ratings from further damaging Democratic candidates. US presidents traditionally hold big rallies for their party's candidates across the country ahead of the elections, which can determine who controls Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Vox

Curtis Yarvin wants American democracy toppled. He has some prominent Republican fans.

In September 2021, J.D. Vance, a GOP candidate for Senate in Ohio, appeared on a conservative podcast to discuss what is to be done with the United States, and his proposals were dramatic. He urged Donald Trump, should he win another term, to “seize the institutions of the left,” fire “every single midlevel bureaucrat” in the US government, “replace them with our people,” and defy the Supreme Court if it tries to stop him.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Trump Rally-Goers Tout His 'Biblical Principles,' Say They're 'Warriors'

Supporters of Donald Trump at the "Save America" rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday branded themselves as "warriors," while some touted his "biblical principles." A clip from the Trump rally posted by left-leaning pundit and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski on Twitter showed a Trump supporter praising the ex-president and explaining why she and others came to the rally.
ROBSTOWN, TX
AFP

AFP

90K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy