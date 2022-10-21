Read full article on original website
Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — State investigators in Mississippi are probing at least five police shootings that occurred in October. The shootings took place across the state and have resulted in multiple injuries and at least three deaths. The latest shooting happened on Sunday and resulted in the death of...
Tennessee emergency agency director named to national post
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been named to a national post. TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan is the new president of the National Emergency Management Association for a term of one year. The organization is the professional association for emergency management directors...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Numbers don’t tell whole story on rural poverty. The communities of Nebraska City, Red Cloud and Hastings are to be commended. Members of each community have undertaken steps to address rural poverty, according to a Flatwater Free Press story published on Monday. EDGE...
WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations...
Santa Ana winds gust through Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first Santa Ana wind event of the season brought gusts to parts of Southern California on Monday, but forecasters said it would be quick and weak. The combination of warm and dry offshore winds and low relative humidity levels was expected to result in elevated or briefly critical fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
Q&A with House candidate Erin Shank: Challenger calls out Republicans on property taxes, abortion, voting rights
Longtime Waco-based bankruptcy attorney Erin Shank, 65, seeks election as the Texas House District 56 representative. Her decision to challenge 18-year Republican incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson was prompted after two clients perished during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. One, 85, died of hypoxia after the storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen; the other, 82, died of hypothermia after trying to get warm by repeatedly starting his vehicle. Shank blames the deaths amidst a statewide power outage on the inaction of state legislators. Shank describes herself as “a lawyer, a mother, a wife, a former teacher and an owner of two small businesses here in Central Texas.” Among the Democratic candidate’s priorities are expansion of broadband for rural communities; improvement of conditions for children in the state’s scandalized foster-care system; safeguarding physicians threatened by state law with life imprisonment if they try to save the lives of women faced with troubled, life-threatening pregnancies; and pressing for common-sense gun-safety laws that don’t imperil Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizenry, including red-flag laws with due-process protections. In this interview with Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, she discusses property taxes, immigration, abortion and voter suppression.
Gas prices decline across nation, remain unchanged in NJ
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined across the nation at large but remained unchanged in New Jersey amid increasing supply and declines in both demand and crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68,...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Traverse City Record-Eagle. October 23, 2022. Editorial: New juvenile committee is a step in the right direction. We applaud action by Michigan’s governor to create a new committee to fix systemic problems in the state’s juvenile justice and child welfare system. The shortage of beds in residential facilities...
Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools....
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Sandusky Register. October 20, 2022. It may be just a first step to restoring confidence in our election process, but we were heartened that U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and his opponent, J.D. Vance, agreed to two debates and showed up for both of them. The results in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is one of just a few contests that will have an enormous impact on the nation’s future.
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County Judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual's constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they're counted. It was...
