THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.

2 DAYS AGO