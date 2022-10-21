Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India
Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Australia & New Zealand tournament
The 2023 Women's World Cup is quickly taking shape as the FIFA tournament prepares to head to Australia and New Zealand for the first time. This is the ninth Women's World Cup in history and will be the biggest yet with 32 teams competing across 64 games. The tournament is...
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA Women's World Cup mascot 2023: What is Tazuni and why was it picked for Australia and New Zealand?
The 2023 Women's World Cup will see two nations host the tournament for the first time with Australia and New Zealand handed the honours. Games will be split across both countries with the tournament kicking off in Auckland before concluding in Sydney. With two countries to represent, FIFA have opted...
ng-sportingnews.com
UFC 284: Who is fighting in Perth when the UFC returns to Australia?
For the first time since October 2019, the UFC will be holding an event in Australia. Perth's RAC Arena has been confirmed as the host of UFC 284 on February 12. While the company may not have been on our shores for a few years, there's still plenty of talent from this part of the world lighting up the sport.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool result: Klopp's men still winless away as Awoniyi haunts former club
THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.
Comments / 0