Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India

Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.
UFC 284: Who is fighting in Perth when the UFC returns to Australia?

For the first time since October 2019, the UFC will be holding an event in Australia. Perth's RAC Arena has been confirmed as the host of UFC 284 on February 12. While the company may not have been on our shores for a few years, there's still plenty of talent from this part of the world lighting up the sport.
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool result: Klopp's men still winless away as Awoniyi haunts former club

THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.

