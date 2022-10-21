Read full article on original website
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - ‘It’s Bills vs. Chiefs’; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing. OBJ is...
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Dodgers: LA Prospect Could Step Into A Big Role For The 2023 Season
Back in 2015, Miguel Vargas signed with the Dodgers for $300,000. Since then, he's been named the best pure hitter in the system and owns a career .316 AVG during his first three years as a pro. But this summer, Vargas finally got his big league debut at the beginning...
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: Live Game Updates
The New England Patriots return home for Monday night action as they welcome the Chicago Bears. They do so hoping to win their third straight game and move to 4-3 on the season, and remain in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots will also be welcoming back reinforcements as quarterback...
Everything Raiders’ Carr said Post Win Over Texans
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-4 on the 2022 NFL campaign yesterday with a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans. As you can imagine, Derek Carr was excited to lead his team back into the winner's column, and below, you can read everything he said after the big win.
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
“Wow, that really happened.” This phrase alone is enough to summarize the chaos that was Urban Meyer’s lone season in Jacksonville. Long before dancing at an Ohio bar with younger women and making national headlines for not knowing who number 99 was on the Los Angeles Rams, players quickly caught on that Urban Meyer was not going to last very long at the professional level.
Player Notes for Ravens — Buccaneers in Week 7
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel to Tampa Bay on a short week to play the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Thursday night. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of NFL Communications. • QB LAMAR JACKSON had 179 total yards (120 pass, 59 rush) last week, his 6thstraight...
NFL investigating allegation that refs asked Mike Evans for autograph
Sunday afternoon was a strange one for Tampa Bay and it wasn't just because the Buccaneers were upset by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3. The loss marked the fourth in the last five games for the franchise and the first divisional defeat this season. The oddness continued into postgame. As teams...
Chargers Crippling Injuries Continue: CB J.C. Jackson Out For Season, WR Mike Williams to Miss Weeks
Throughout the Chargers' 37-23 loss to the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, the injury bug continued to hit their roster. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field with an air cast placed on his right leg and wide receiver Mike Williams required help from the medical staff to walk as he couldn’t put pressure on his right ankle.
Zac Taylor Shares Positive Updates About Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like the veteran is going to miss time. Hendrickson suffered a stinger and could suit up next Monday against Cleveland. "We'll manage him during the week, but that...
Commanders Beat Packers By Targeting Their Best Defenders
Say what you want about Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his physical limitations, the man has endless amounts of heart. Star receiver Terry McLaurin said in the week leading up to his team's 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers that Heinicke had something about him that can't be quantified.
NFL’s Best Rookie?: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Continues Dominance With Chargers Victory
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, there were high hopes coming in for the young playmaker. Walker had over 1,600 yards rushing in his senior season at Michigan State, along with a prolific 18 rushing touchdowns. However, the Seahawks decided to make Walker earn every rep, naming running back Rashaad Penny the starter. When Penny went down with a fractured fibula in Week 5, it became Walker's time to shine ... and that he has.
Doug Pederson: James Robinson Dealing With Knee Soreness
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to explain why James Robinson wasn't used more on Sunday. This time, though, the Jaguars' head coach didn't tell media to ask the team's running backs coach. Instead, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained on Monday that the third-year running back played just 12 snaps on Sunday and didn't record a carry due to a knee injury he has been dealing with.
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Patriots vs. Bears Inactives: Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne In or Out?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Oct. 24 at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bears have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. WR...
Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
Boozer brothers could choose same college
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.
