4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida men’s golf finishes runner-up at the Isleworth Collegiate
The Florida men’s golf team was in Windermere, Florida, Sunday through Tuesday for its final tournament of the 2022 fall season: the Isleworth Collegiate at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club. The Gators ended the tournament 15-under par. UF also boasted four individuals — Yuxin Lin, Quentin Debove, Fred...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville celebrates rock ‘n’ roll legend Tom Petty despite last year’s controversy
Under the colored lights and fog emitting from the stage, children ran around the venue and couples danced in the moonlight while the crowd sang along to Mudcrutch’s “Scare Easy,” kicking off a memorable weekend for Tom Petty fans. Former members of Mudcrutch — the Gainesville-based 1970s...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida gymnastics adds two Georgia talents in offseason
On Jan. 21, out on the floor in the Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia senior Rachel Baumann sat patiently, knees down, in the middle of 6,759 fans. She wore a black and white leotard. Illuminated with bedazzled rhinestones, the marble-like additions to her outfit used the gymnasium lights to put on a show of their own.
Independent Florida Alligator
Mike White looks for a fresh opportunity at Florida’s rival school
Former UF head Coach Mike White shook the college basketball world when he left Florida and crossed enemy lines to become the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs March 13, 2022. White left the Gators to fill the void of former Georgia head coach Tom Crean, who was the head...
Independent Florida Alligator
2021 Georgia defense versus 2020 Florida offense: Who wins?
The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense will likely go down as one of the best of all time. Georgia had five first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including first overall pick Travon Walker. A total of eight defenders were selected. The Bulldogs allowed just 8.8 offensive points per game,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Follow the money: Ward leads Bielarski, Cammack clears $2 million in campaign contributions
Money talks in politics. And with the general election just around the corner, it’s getting louder. Past election trends have shown the candidate who spends the most on a campaign usually wins their election. Though the evidence isn’t definite, campaign finance data is typically a solid indicator of the victorious party — the more money spent, the more effective the campaign.
Independent Florida Alligator
Stricklin to serve as bridge for athletics between Fuchs’ presidency, his successor
As UF looks to install its 13th president, UF athletics will look to a key figure to smooth the transition: Scott Stricklin. In September 2016, UF President Kent Fuchs, who was less than two years into his term, introduced Stricklin as UF’s newest athletic director. Former athletic director Jeremy Foley retired that June, ending his 24-year stint that began in 1992.
Independent Florida Alligator
Struggling Gators face upcoming test against Bulldogs
Florida raised fan expectations under the guidance of first-year head coach Billy Napier after it prevailed in dramatic fashion over the reigning Pac-12 champion – Utah. Led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Gators upset the Utes 29-26 and leaped to No. 12 in the AP poll. Following the largest ranking rise for an unranked team since 2016, expectations for Napier’s first season in charge changed. Florida was suddenly seen as an outside contender in the Southeastern Conference.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida women’s golf finishes fall season T13 at Stanford Intercollegiate
The Florida women’s golf team was in Stanford, California, Friday through Sunday for its final tournament of the 2022 fall season. In round one of the tournament California native, Jackie Lucena, led the Gators with a 1-under par 71. After two bogeys earlier on the front, she carded birdies in three of the final five holes to conclude the round. The under-par round marked her third of the fall season.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida soccer misses out on SEC Tournament for the first time ever
The Florida and Alabama soccer teams entered the final stretch of their Southeastern Conference schedules with contrasting realities. The Crimson Tide sat comfortably at the top of the SEC standings and looked to secure their first regular season conference title ever. The Gators, on the other hand, required an improbable comeback to keep their SEC tournament hopes alive.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County teachers get hands-on science education experience at Florida Museum of Natural History
Eight Alachua County Public Schools K-12 teachers participated in the two-day “Chewing on Change” workshop last week to better understand science education standards through a deep dive into horse fossils Sunday. Educators toured fossil exhibits at the Florida Museum of Natural History alongside mammal paleontologists. Afterward, teachers made...
Independent Florida Alligator
Man arrested for connection to fatal UF Southwest Parking Garage shooting in May
A Hawthorne man was arrested Thursday for his indirect role in a shooting at UF’s Southwest Parking Garage in May. Ny’trell Perry, 23, is being charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting at the Southwest Parking Garage located at 105 SW 3rd St., according to court records. Perry was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Thursday at 2:48 p.m, and later released Monday at 1:14 a.m. He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County to expand zoning for tourists looking to stay on farmland
Visitors to Alachua County could soon spend their vacations camping on local farms after a recent commission decision. The Alachua County Commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to adopt a proposal adding farm stays as a new form of overnight accommodation, similar to hotels and bed-and-breakfasts. Commissioners Charles Chestnut, Raemi Eagle-Glenn and...
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
villages-news.com
Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages
The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages. As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.
Florida Amber Alert canceled for 16-year-old girl last seen in Columbia County
A Florida Amber alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Southeast Beech Street in Lake City in Columbia County.
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student at Lake Weir Middle School broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
spoonuniversity.com
Gainesville's Newest Chicken Chain: Huey Magoo's
Fast food is a staple for most college kids. It’s easy to get, cheaper than most foods, and can be pretty yummy if you know where to go. However, there are only so many times you can order the same food from the same fast food locations. This is where Huey Magoo’s comes in. Huey Magoo’s is an affordable, delicious fast-food restaurant with a large menu. It’s also a fast food chain unfamiliar to most UF students from outside the Orlando area. In August of this year, Gainesville opened its first Huey Magoo’s right next to campus, and it’s a must-try.
