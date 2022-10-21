Fast food is a staple for most college kids. It’s easy to get, cheaper than most foods, and can be pretty yummy if you know where to go. However, there are only so many times you can order the same food from the same fast food locations. This is where Huey Magoo’s comes in. Huey Magoo’s is an affordable, delicious fast-food restaurant with a large menu. It’s also a fast food chain unfamiliar to most UF students from outside the Orlando area. In August of this year, Gainesville opened its first Huey Magoo’s right next to campus, and it’s a must-try.

