6 boats burned in fire that sparked in storage facility at Palm Harbor Marina

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Six boats were damaged in a fire that sparked in a storage facility at Palm Harbor Marina Thursday afternoon.

According to the Englewood Fire Department (EFD), workers were trying to cut off a damaged roof with a saw when sparks hit the metal roof, igniting the fire.

The fire is out at this time and no one was hurt during the incident.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

