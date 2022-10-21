ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

6 boats burned in fire that sparked in storage facility at Palm Harbor Marina

By Joe Espy
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4kAn_0ih7LqiT00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Six boats were damaged in a fire that sparked in a storage facility at Palm Harbor Marina Thursday afternoon.

According to the Englewood Fire Department (EFD), workers were trying to cut off a damaged roof with a saw when sparks hit the metal roof, igniting the fire.

The fire is out at this time and no one was hurt during the incident.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
BRADENTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Fire Rips Through Ruskin Mobile Home

  RUSKIN, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire late Tuesday morning in Ruskin. “Our dispatch center received a 911 call from a first-party caller who reported smoke and flames coming from their home,” said HCFR. Engine 28 was the
RUSKIN, FL
WESH

Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy