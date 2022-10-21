Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
NBA Power Rankings: First Looks at Each Team in the Association
The opening week of the NBA season saw the return of many of the league’s most prominent stars who missed the previous year. Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray all took the court for the first time in 2022, as did James Wiseman and John Wall. Only four...
Hornets hand Hawks first loss despite having key pieces unavailable
Short-handed Charlotte got a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds from Nick Richards and the visiting Hornets beat Atlanta 126-109 on Sunday to hand the Hawks their first loss. Richards was one of six players to score in double figures for the Hornets, who were playing without leading scorer Terry...
Bane’s big night helps Grizzlies beat Brooklyn for a 7th straight time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 […]
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
SI:AM | Bryce Harper Might Be the Only Thing That Can Stop the Astros
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. It’s officially football season in New York, and the Giants are 6–1. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Team of destiny vs. a juggernaut. Two unstoppable...
MNF: Bears and Patriots Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.
