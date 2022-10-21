The Chicago Bears (2-4) travel to face the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Patriots are heavy favorites at home despite the lack of clarity at the QB position. Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones getting the start, SISB believes the game total will remain fairly low, setting it at only 39.5 for the third-lowest implied points total in Week 7.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO