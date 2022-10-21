Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury

After over 500 days, it's been amazing to see Zion Williamson back on an NBA basketball court. Even better is the fact that Williamson is looking great in his return. More than just the highlight dunks and counting stats, Williamson has looked great physically. Turn on a Pelicans game and it shouldn't take long to notice the transformation that has the 22-year-old looking like he's in the best shape of his life. Frankly, Williamson looks that way because he is in the best shape of his life.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO