ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury

By Benyam Kidane
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension

The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem

Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
ng-sportingnews.com

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Wednesday game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with an 0-3 record, in search of their first win of the season. Losses to the Warriors, Clippers, and Trail Blazers have the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference and they will look to get on the board on Wednesday when they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is 'Inside the NBA' on today? TNT basketball post-game show following Warriors vs. Suns

As the 2022-23 season continues, so does its most entertaining studio show, "Inside the NBA." After making two appearances during the opening week of the season, the "Inside" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will be back during TNT's lone night of coverage in the NBA's second week of action. Fans of the show need not worry as the crew will be in the studio to prepare you for the doubleheader and for postgame coverage.
ng-sportingnews.com

Phil Kessel Ironman Streak: How the Golden Knights forward’s NHL record stacks up against all-time leaders in NFL, MLB and NBA

History will be made on Tuesday night in San Jose, as Phil Kessel gets set to become the NHL's new ironman leader for the most consecutive games played in league history. The forward will be playing in his 990th NHL game in a row when the Golden Knights take the ice against the Sharks, breaking the record set last year by Keith Yandle.
ng-sportingnews.com

The weight transformation of Pelicans' Zion Williamson is much more than what side-by-side photos show

After over 500 days, it's been amazing to see Zion Williamson back on an NBA basketball court. Even better is the fact that Williamson is looking great in his return. More than just the highlight dunks and counting stats, Williamson has looked great physically. Turn on a Pelicans game and it shouldn't take long to notice the transformation that has the 22-year-old looking like he's in the best shape of his life. Frankly, Williamson looks that way because he is in the best shape of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy