Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury

Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension
The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Wednesday game
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with an 0-3 record, in search of their first win of the season. Losses to the Warriors, Clippers, and Trail Blazers have the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference and they will look to get on the board on Wednesday when they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets.
How long is Brandon Ingram out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Just three games into the season, the Pelicans are facing an injury crisis with both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram picking up injuries in Sunday night's loss to the Utah Jazz. Ingram sustained a concussion during the first quarter of the game and was subsequently placed in the NBA's concussion...
What time is 'Inside the NBA' on today? TNT basketball post-game show following Warriors vs. Suns
As the 2022-23 season continues, so does its most entertaining studio show, "Inside the NBA." After making two appearances during the opening week of the season, the "Inside" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will be back during TNT's lone night of coverage in the NBA's second week of action. Fans of the show need not worry as the crew will be in the studio to prepare you for the doubleheader and for postgame coverage.
What channel is Warriors vs. Heat on tonight? How to watch, stream 2022 NBA Thursday game
The Warriors will host the Heat at Chase Center for a Thursday night showdown. The defending champions will go up against last year's Eastern Conference runner-up as Stephen Curry goes head-to-head with Jimmy Butler in a superstar matchup. Curry has picked up right where he left off, averaging 33.3 points...
How long is Brad Marchand out for? Injury updates, return date for Bruins forward coming off hip surgery
The Bruins are out to a sensational start to the season and soon could be getting back one of their top players. Star winger Brad Marchand has not played yet this year as he continues to recover from offseason hip surgery, but the pesky forward is in line to make his season debut in the coming weeks.
Which NBA players have their own wines? Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum lead list
"What are we, Europeans, with the Beaujolais and the chardonnay?" When Geroge Costanza made his snide remark in an episode of Seinfeld wine drinnking hadn't yet become the fashionable hobby it is today. Especially not in the NBA world. As NBA stars realised they had more opportunitoes outside of sneaker...
Warriors' Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career after jawing with Suns guard with Devin Booker
In a chippy encounter in Phoenix, things got heated between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, resulting in Klay Thompson being ejected — the first ejection of his NBA career. Early in the third quarter, Thompson and Suns guard Devin Booker got into it, jawing back and forth...
Stephen Curry hilariously reacts after TNT's Kevin Harlan jinxes free-throw streak during Warriors vs. Suns
Warriors star Stephen Curry missed his first free throw of the season on Tuesday night, and he instantly knew why. The two-time MVP pointed right at TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan, who said just as the shot was launched that Curry hadn't missed a free throw yet this year. Reggie...
Phil Kessel Ironman Streak: How the Golden Knights forward’s NHL record stacks up against all-time leaders in NFL, MLB and NBA
History will be made on Tuesday night in San Jose, as Phil Kessel gets set to become the NHL's new ironman leader for the most consecutive games played in league history. The forward will be playing in his 990th NHL game in a row when the Golden Knights take the ice against the Sharks, breaking the record set last year by Keith Yandle.
The weight transformation of Pelicans' Zion Williamson is much more than what side-by-side photos show
After over 500 days, it's been amazing to see Zion Williamson back on an NBA basketball court. Even better is the fact that Williamson is looking great in his return. More than just the highlight dunks and counting stats, Williamson has looked great physically. Turn on a Pelicans game and it shouldn't take long to notice the transformation that has the 22-year-old looking like he's in the best shape of his life. Frankly, Williamson looks that way because he is in the best shape of his life.
