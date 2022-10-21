ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside

A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. “I feel like we lost our safe place,” homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian told KTLA. Tchoukadarian said...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Police investigating shooting in South Los Angeles

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night in the 5800 block of Estrella Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson area. A 19-year-old male victim was reportedly shot in the arm, but was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, according to Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department. A total...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop

An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA.com

Man dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Fullerton

A 29-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-car crash in Fullerton Sunday afternoon. The crash at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place took place at about 2:45 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said in a press release. According to authorities, the 29-year-old man was driving a dark...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA.com

Make a child’s Halloween special by sending a card

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Halloween greeting card drive is going on now. Everyone is invited to participate by choosing one of three cards and writing a message. The cards will be delivered to the kids at CHLA on Halloween along with goody bags to celebrate the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court

Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Altadena resident Bella Ballard crowned 2023 Rose Queen

Altadena resident Bella Ballard was crowned the 104th Rose Queen Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. A senior at The Ogburn School, Ballard is an athlete who also volunteers as a soccer coach and with Ronald McDonald House charities. The 17-year-old is set to attend Yale...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

La Feria de los Moles held Sunday in Grand Park

Billed as the biggest annual celebration of Mexican gastronomy by organizers, La Feria de los Moles was held Sunday in Grand Park. The event was founded in 2008 by Pedro Ramos, who is originally from Tlacotepec de Benito Juarez in Mexico, but is now a longtime resident of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark

Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Something in Common Exhibit at Central Library: Part two

Gayle Anderson reports the free unique “Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!. Free!. “Something...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Pasadena event pairs car designers, students for look ahead to future of automobiles

The ArtCenter Design Invitational brought together car enthusiasts and art students in Pasadena on Sunday. The event invited “select car collectors to exhibit their vehicles and reveal stories behind the design with current and prospective students as they seek to become the next generation of transportation designers,” ArtCenter said on its website.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy