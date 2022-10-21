Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. “I feel like we lost our safe place,” homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian told KTLA. Tchoukadarian said...
KTLA.com
20-year-old arrested and booked for murder in Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teens
A 20-year-old man from Panorama City has been arrested and booked for murder in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed two teens in Porter Ranch Saturday evening. Alexander Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of murder, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
KTLA.com
Death of 35-year-old man discovered in Santa Monica Mountains ruled homicide
The death of a 35-year-old man, who went missing in late July and whose remains were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month has been ruled homicide. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Jose Velasquez died of multiple gunshot wounds. A native of Honduras, Velasquez moved...
KTLA.com
Police investigating shooting in South Los Angeles
Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night in the 5800 block of Estrella Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson area. A 19-year-old male victim was reportedly shot in the arm, but was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, according to Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department. A total...
KTLA.com
Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop
An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
KTLA.com
Man dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Fullerton
A 29-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-car crash in Fullerton Sunday afternoon. The crash at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place took place at about 2:45 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said in a press release. According to authorities, the 29-year-old man was driving a dark...
KTLA.com
Fix’n Fidos golf tournament looks to take a bite out of shelter dog population
KTLA’s Kacey Montoya helped raise funds for her nonprofit, Fix’n Fidos, with the organizations second annual golf tournament and dog costume contest in the City of Industry Sunday. Fix’n Fidos raises money to spay and neuter pets, thus decreasing the number of dogs in shelters. The Los...
KTLA.com
Make a child’s Halloween special by sending a card
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Halloween greeting card drive is going on now. Everyone is invited to participate by choosing one of three cards and writing a message. The cards will be delivered to the kids at CHLA on Halloween along with goody bags to celebrate the season.
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
KTLA.com
Introducing 2023 Rose queen, royal court
Bella Ballard was crowned as the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Bella and her royal court joined us live to discuss the exciting ceremony and the work they will be doing as ambassadors. You can catch them at the Tournament of...
KTLA.com
Altadena resident Bella Ballard crowned 2023 Rose Queen
Altadena resident Bella Ballard was crowned the 104th Rose Queen Tuesday during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena. A senior at The Ogburn School, Ballard is an athlete who also volunteers as a soccer coach and with Ronald McDonald House charities. The 17-year-old is set to attend Yale...
KTLA.com
La Feria de los Moles held Sunday in Grand Park
Billed as the biggest annual celebration of Mexican gastronomy by organizers, La Feria de los Moles was held Sunday in Grand Park. The event was founded in 2008 by Pedro Ramos, who is originally from Tlacotepec de Benito Juarez in Mexico, but is now a longtime resident of Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
KTLA.com
Something in Common Exhibit at Central Library: Part two
Gayle Anderson reports the free unique “Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!. Free!. “Something...
KTLA.com
Pasadena event pairs car designers, students for look ahead to future of automobiles
The ArtCenter Design Invitational brought together car enthusiasts and art students in Pasadena on Sunday. The event invited “select car collectors to exhibit their vehicles and reveal stories behind the design with current and prospective students as they seek to become the next generation of transportation designers,” ArtCenter said on its website.
