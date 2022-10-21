Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Previewing the New Orleans Saints
Since former head coach-quarterback combo Sean Payton and Drew Brees first joined forces in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have often been on a short list of Super Bowl contenders in that time. For the first time since 2005, though, the Saints haven't been able to rely on either of...
Centre Daily
Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South
In the 20-year history of the NFC South, the division has been won with a .500 or worse record just once. That was in 2014, when the Carolina Panthers stumbled to the crown with a 7-8-1 record. The New Orleans Saints finished with a 7-9 record that year, second in the division.
Centre Daily
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton, not Jameis Winston, will be the starting quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Dalton will make his fifth consecutive start for the team. Winston has been out with four broken vertebrae in his lower back, but dressed as the emergency quarterback the last two games.
Centre Daily
Was Patriots QB Mac Jones Stymied By SkyCam On INT vs. Bears?
FOXBORO — When New England Patriots fans see their team’s name mentioned in the same sentence as the word ‘camera,’ their first reaction is usually to roll their eyes and reach for the antacids. However, a bit of social media sleuthing appears to have shed some...
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Casts Doubt on Broncos’ Motivation to Sit Him
The Denver Broncos have made the trip to London and are making preparations to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. At 2-5, the Broncos are reeling, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is under fire. The only hope to pull out of this tailspin? A quarterback rescue.
Centre Daily
‘These Guys Are Fast,’ Says Pete Carroll; Seahawks Winning With Speed
After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks have battled their way to a 4-3 record and the NFC West lead. "Seven weeks in, and look where we are," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about the team's divisional lead. "Who would have thunk it?" Not many.
Centre Daily
Rookie Kyle Hamilton Showing Steady Improvement for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was expected to make an immediate impact as a first-round pick. Hamilton did have some growing pains as he adjusted to the speed of the NFL. Now, he has shown steady improvement and is becoming an impact player. Since Week...
Centre Daily
Was Jonathan Taylor Held Back vs. Titans?
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor saw his first action over the weekend since Week 4. However, Taylor only had 17 touches in a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It stands to reason the Colts would ease him back into action slowly, but head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that Taylor wasn't necessarily on a "pitch count."
Centre Daily
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
Centre Daily
The Emergence of Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is having his best season as a pro. Queen had the highest grade among the Ravens defenders over the past three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. In the last three games, Queen has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, two...
Centre Daily
Texans Projected To Have 2 Top-5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft; QB/WR Duo Incoming?
It is safe to say that on the field, things are not going the Houston Texans' way in 2022. After being in contention in every game they have played this season, the Texans currently sit at 1-4-1, with a handful of blown leads and lost opportunities along the way. However,...
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers’ Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn
General George Custer didn't make it out alive and the 49ers season may not either. They rushed to bring back Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Dre Greenlaw. None of them played up to their standard. The absences of Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair and Javon Kinlaw have shown up prominently in the form of a lack luster run defense.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
Centre Daily
Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday in Washington, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to convert a single third down. Still, they had a chance to steal a victory if only the defense could get a stop. However, on third-and-9, Taylor Heinicke completed a pass to his top receiver, Terry McLaurin, against star cornerback Jaire Alexander for what essentially was the clinching first down.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Falcons: ‘Let’s F------ Go Today!’
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much...
Centre Daily
Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
Centre Daily
The Changing Face of Bears Offensive Line
The fourth Bears starting offensive line this season worked out fine for 10 plays. Then Lucas Patrick left after getting 10 snaps off at his natural position of center, and even on Tuesday Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn't want to reveal the exact nature of the toe injury Patrick suffered.
Comments / 0