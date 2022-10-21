‘This is one that I’ll never forget:’ Myrtle Beach Police Chief gives 1-on-1 interview on Brittanee Drexel case

Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police identify barricaded man accused of shooting at officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified the man who they said barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach home and shot at law enforcement, initiating a seven-hour standoff on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle, between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue...
WMBF
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI is involved in the investigation after a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at police on Tuesday before an hourslong standoff that ended with him in police custody, according to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest. Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
WMBF
16-year-old Georgetown County boy found, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office located a 16-year-old boy after he went missing Wednesday. Johnathan “Tyler” Massey was located after being reported missing from his home on North Fraser Street. Authorities searched around 30 acres of wooded property next to the home, but it’s unclear where exactly Massey was found.
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for missing man last seen in August
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man last seen in August. The Horry County Police Department said 33-year-old Kevin Anthony Lightsey was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road, located near Aynor. Police said Lightsey was also known to spend...
WMBF
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of someone barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle. Police say the person inside the home has fired shots at officers.
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
wpde.com
Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
wpde.com
Tear gas used to capture barricaded man that shot at officers with gun, fireworks: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested a barricaded suspect, and worked to put out a fire at the home where the incident took place. Officers responded to the scene in the area of Long Leaf Circle for a domestic violence call that had been reported. When officers...
WMBF
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
counton2.com
GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
WMBF
Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November. Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
