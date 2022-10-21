ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Newsweek

Trump Will Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena as He Has 'Nothing To Hide': Lawyer

A lawyer for Donald Trump has said the former president is prepared to testify to the January 6 House Select Committee as he has "nothing to hide." Attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax's Eric Bolling that the former president, who is accused of inciting the violence at the Capitol in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, will not go down the same route as his former White House adviser, Steve Bannon, after he was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel.
Rolling Stone

Watch: Trump Instructs Senate Candidate How to Lie About Election

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters paces around his home, cell phone in hand, the call set to speaker for the benefit of the camera. “If you want to get across the line, you need to be stronger on that one thing,” instructs former President Donald Trump, “look at Kari [Lake],” he continues. “If they say, ‘How is your family?’ She says, ‘The election was rigged & stolen.’”
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
MSNBC

Kari Lake gives away the game on ‘restoring confidence’ in voting

In early September, gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, a relentless election denier, argued that she’d seen evidence to substantiate her conspiracy theories, but she wouldn’t share it. “I’m not comfortable sharing it with the media,” the Arizona Republican said, adding, “Why would I hand anything over to the fake news?”
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Having a Messy Breakup With Corporate America. They Feel Fine

WASHINGTON — There was a time, with a Democrat in the White House and a red wave building ahead of midterm elections, when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce poured approximately $40 million exclusively into Republican campaigns. The year was 2014, and the granddaddy of corporate lobbying groups in the nation’s capital helped the GOP expand its hold on the House of Representatives by 13 seats and powered the party to majority control in the Senate through a massive gain of nine seats. Corporate America and congressional Republicans, brothers in arms, as it were, against the scourge of higher taxes and thorny...
Daily Beast

We Need to Stop Calling Far-Right Extremists ‘Conservatives’

Want proof a stopped clock is right twice a day? On Thursday, the right-wing outlet The Federalist published what could only be described as a manifesto aimed at fellow travelers, arguing that “We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves Conservatives.”. As a conservative, I believe the author, John Daniel Davidson,...
Vox

Curtis Yarvin wants American democracy toppled. He has some prominent Republican fans.

In September 2021, J.D. Vance, a GOP candidate for Senate in Ohio, appeared on a conservative podcast to discuss what is to be done with the United States, and his proposals were dramatic. He urged Donald Trump, should he win another term, to “seize the institutions of the left,” fire “every single midlevel bureaucrat” in the US government, “replace them with our people,” and defy the Supreme Court if it tries to stop him.
The Hill

Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll

Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll...

