No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark rolled over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Stockholm Open in Sweden. Rune broke Tsitsipas’ serve in the third game of both sets and saved the only break point he faced en route to his second career ATP Tour title in one hour and 35 minutes.

1 DAY AGO