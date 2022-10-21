SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.

SPARKS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO