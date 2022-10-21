Read full article on original website
Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare...and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks. “Every time I go through there, I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street. Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their neighbors...
Christmas Comes to Incline coming in November
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Christmas Comes to Incline event is set to kick off Nov. 12. Proceeds generated by the event will go towards these local thrift stores:. Village Christian Thrift Shop. Tahoe Family Solutions. Tahoe Forest Hospice. Pet Network. The event gets underway from 10:00 a.m....
Artown launches choose-what-you-pay initiative to expand access to the performing arts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada non-profit, Artown, is partnering with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts to provide discounted tickets to Artown Encore Series events. Executive director, Beth Macmillan, stopped by Morning Break to share how the program works and what they hope it will accomplish. Artown’s Choose-What-You-Pay...
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting a pair of Trunk or Treat events this week in the lead up to Halloween. The first Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation Youth Services Division at Traner Middle School. The event will include safe trick-or-treating, potato sack races and much more.
Come out to Consign Furniture and Quedup Entertainment’s Trunk or Treat event this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun-filled evening of ghoulish activities, music, tricks and treats for the entire family! It’s a chance to network with other business as well as give back to the community. Stephen Rivera, aka Dj Eyeque, is the owner of Quedup Entertainment. He...
Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association creates special pint glass in honor of Nevada Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association (NCBA) is celebrating Nevada Day this year with their inaugural Nevada Day Pint Glass. NCBA vice president and general manager at Great Basin Brewing, Jazz Aldrich, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the new promotion. The glasses are limited...
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish. Ingredients:. 1 head orange cauliflower. 1 head purple cauliflower. 10 cloves roasted garlic. 2 cups cooked black beans.
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
Former Wolfpack football star creates new cocktail with best friend, owner of The Urban Deli
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolfpack star Stefphon Jefferson has set records on the football field, played in the NFL, written two children’s books and is now launching a new cocktail company with his best friend and business partner, Lou Rosales, who is the owner of The Urban Deli.
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
Sparks City Council Ward 2: VanderWell vs. Eastwick
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is underway and Sparks voters will find two names on the ballot for city council Ward 2, including incumbent Dian VanderWell. VanderWell, who was appointed in 2020, is defending her seat and if successful, she plans to continue some of her current projects like widening Pyramid Highway and working with parks in her Ward to do cleanups.
One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
WCSD now offering free 24/7 tutoring for grades 6-12
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent studies across the nation show test scores have lowered significantly since the pandemic. The Washoe County School District shared their plan in hopes to aid students’ academic success. According to The Nation’s Report Card, math scores have decreased more than they ever have and...
