KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare...and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks. “Every time I go through there, I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street. Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their neighbors...
SPARKS, NV
Christmas Comes to Incline coming in November

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Christmas Comes to Incline event is set to kick off Nov. 12. Proceeds generated by the event will go towards these local thrift stores:. Village Christian Thrift Shop. Tahoe Family Solutions. Tahoe Forest Hospice. Pet Network. The event gets underway from 10:00 a.m....
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Artown launches choose-what-you-pay initiative to expand access to the performing arts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada non-profit, Artown, is partnering with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts to provide discounted tickets to Artown Encore Series events. Executive director, Beth Macmillan, stopped by Morning Break to share how the program works and what they hope it will accomplish. Artown’s Choose-What-You-Pay...
RENO, NV
Nevada Day Weekend 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
CARSON CITY, NV
City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting a pair of Trunk or Treat events this week in the lead up to Halloween. The first Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation Youth Services Division at Traner Middle School. The event will include safe trick-or-treating, potato sack races and much more.
RENO, NV
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish. Ingredients:. 1 head orange cauliflower. 1 head purple cauliflower. 10 cloves roasted garlic. 2 cups cooked black beans.
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
RENO, NV
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
FALLON, NV
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
SPARKS, NV
Gas main relocation will force local road closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
RENO, NV
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
RENO, NV
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
RENO, NV
Sparks City Council Ward 2: VanderWell vs. Eastwick

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is underway and Sparks voters will find two names on the ballot for city council Ward 2, including incumbent Dian VanderWell. VanderWell, who was appointed in 2020, is defending her seat and if successful, she plans to continue some of her current projects like widening Pyramid Highway and working with parks in her Ward to do cleanups.
SPARKS, NV
One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
FALLON, NV
WCSD now offering free 24/7 tutoring for grades 6-12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent studies across the nation show test scores have lowered significantly since the pandemic. The Washoe County School District shared their plan in hopes to aid students’ academic success. According to The Nation’s Report Card, math scores have decreased more than they ever have and...
RENO, NV

