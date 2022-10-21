Read full article on original website
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Dan Campbell gives update on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Status
On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and he had some good news to report regarding wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. On Sunday, St. Brown took a big hit during the first quarter, and he was soon ruled out of the remainder of the game with a concussion. It was first noticed by one of the officials that St. Brown was a bit disoriented and he was forced to leave the game to get checked out.
Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys
When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.
Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Lions open as a home underdog
It has not been the season that the Detroit Lions thought it would be heading into Week 8 as they currently sit at 1-5, which is the worst record in the entire National Football League. On Sunday, the Lions had a chance to right the ship a bit with a big road win over the Dallas Cowboys, and during the first half, it looked like they had a chance to do just that. Until they didn’t and the Cowboys walked away with a 24-6 home win. Up next: Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins.
Jim Harbaugh gives unfortunate update on TE Erick All
What did Erick All say about his surgery?Erick All was named a captain before the season. On Monday, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media, giving an unfortunate update regarding tight end Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who recently underwent surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery while also thanking everyone involved for their support.
Detroit Lions uniform combo for matchup vs. Cowboys [Photo]
After a horrendous 1-4 start to their 2022 season, including three straight losses, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. When the Lions take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET, they will be wearing Honolulu blue from top to bottom as they will be wearing their blue jerseys and blue pants. The Cowboys will be wearing their white jerseys with gray pants.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7
We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.
Detroit Tigers part ways with Kevin Rand; Doug Teter re-assigned
According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have decided not to renew the contract of Senior Director of Medical Services Kevin Rand. In addition, head athletic trainer Doug Teter has been transitioned to a role in Lakeland, FL, where he will replace Rand.
Aidan Hutchinson rips down Dak Prescott for 4th sack of season [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would burst onto the scene and immediately improve the Lions’ pass rush. Though Hutchinson has flashed moments of brilliance, his overall production, other than one half against the Washington Commanders, has left much to be desired. That changed on Sunday as Hutch ripped down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his fourth sack of the season.
Detroit Lions: Ben Johnson lists 3 ways the offense can improve
Through the first four games of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had the offense rolling in a big way. In fact, through Week 4, the Lions had the highest-scoring offense in the entire NFL. But in Week 5, something happened. The New England Patriots absolutely shut...
Detroit Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai
How did the Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai?Vaitai was placed on IR before the season started. Earlier this morning, we passed along the report that the Detroit Lions had rewarded punter Jack Fox with a mega contract extension, and now, they have restructured the contract of OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
