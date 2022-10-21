Read full article on original website
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Halloween Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend: Haunted Houses, Festivals and More
Chicago looks like it's ready for Halloween. Jack-o-lanterns have gained ground on porches and steps. Loads of candy have made their way on -- and off -- the shelves. The days are getting shorter, and there's a tinge of chill in the air. Not to mention, the leaves are screaming with fall colors.
Chicago-Area Festivities That Will Ring in the 2022 Holiday Season
With holiday celebrations spreading cheer in full force, winter can be quite the time in the Chicago area. And while the holiday season is still months away, several events have already revealed their festive plans. Here's a look at when local events will start sprucing up the season:. ZooLights at...
A Guide to Trick-or-Treating in Chicago's Suburbs
As Halloween creeps up, trick-or-treating may be on the radar for many. The tradition is one of the biggest hallmarks of the spooky season, with costumed sweet-seekers heading door-to-door with the hopes of finding candy galore. From Grayslake to Wheaton, and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a roundup of...
NBC Chicago
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
Hyundai Stolen on Chicago's North Side in Crime Similar to Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'
A woman says that her car was stolen from her home in Humboldt Park, with thieves potentially using a tactic that has gained notoriety on social media in recent months as thefts have skyrocketed in Chicago. The victim in the case says that her car was stolen from her home,...
‘A Lot of Fire:' Residents, Management Stunned After Parking Garage Goes Up in Flames
A condominium complex’s parking garage on Chicago’s Near West Side caught fire Tuesday afternoon, destroying numerous cars and causing a scare for people in the surrounding homes. Smoke filled the area for hours near Ashland Avenue and Flournoy Street, just across the street from Rush Hospital. “We saw...
Parking Garage Catches Fire on Near West Side
No one was injured when a parking garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of fire at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No...
‘We're All Extremely Concerned:' North Side Residents Meet With CPD After String of Violent Crime
Residents and business owners of Chicago's 19th district this week will have the opportunity to address police directly through a series of community conversations after a string of recent violent crime -- from carjackings, to armed robberies, to abductions -- has left the neighborhood on edge. "Like anyone that lives...
North Side Residents Share Concerns With Police Amid Rash of Violent Crime
Chicago police from the 19th district are hosting "conversations with a commander" to gather public input and develop a strategic plan for next year as highly-publicized crimes impact the North Side. At a meeting in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, community members were invited to ask questions and provide feedback to...
Lightfoot Proposes Annual Pay Raise For Chicago's Mayor Capped at 5%
Chicago’s mayor hasn’t gotten a pay raise since 2006. Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot have all been paid $216,210 a year. Not for long, if Lightfoot gets her way. The catch-all “management ordinance” introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting and tied to Lightfoot’s $16.4...
Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 31-year-old man was critically wounded after a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side, according to police. Police said the individuals were in a car just before 1:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when they were both struck by gunfire.
Man Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Little Village
A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. According to Chicago police, at about 1:15 a.m., a group of people were standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots.
Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking
A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
Woman Claims Hair Straightener Caused Uterine Cancer, Files Lawsuit in Chicago
Thirty-two-year-old Jenny Mitchell had been using chemical hair relaxers and straighteners for more than two decades by the time of her diagnosis of uterine cancer. After a full hysterectomy, she said she is now experiencing menopause. On Friday, Mitchell filed a lawsuit against L'Oreal, USA, one of a number of...
Chicago Bears Vs. Cowboys Will Be Color Vs. Color for Jerseys
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears...
One of the Hardest U.S. Colleges To Get Into in 2023 is in Chicago, And It Ranks Ahead of Columbia and Brown
A list detailing the hardest colleges for prospective students to be accepted into for 2023 has been released, and it shows two Chicago-area universities among the 25 hardest schools to get into in the U.S. The list was compiled by Niche, a school district and college ranking and review website...
Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team
Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
Former Teamsters Boss Gets 19 Months in Prison For Illegal Payments From Cinespace Studios
A federal judge Wednesday sentenced former Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. to 19 months in prison for illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. The longtime labor leader conceded in 2019 that he had threatened to call a strike and shut down Cinespace if...
NBC Chicago
CPD Searches for Answers After 8-Year-Old Fatally Shot Inside Douglas Apartment Building
Chicago police are trying to piece together the events that led up to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy Monday evening inside an apartment building in the city's Douglas neighborhood, officials say. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600...
NBC Chicago
Man Shot, Killed Inside Hallway of Irving Park Apartment Building
A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said. He stepped...
NBC Chicago
