Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

A Guide to Trick-or-Treating in Chicago's Suburbs

As Halloween creeps up, trick-or-treating may be on the radar for many. The tradition is one of the biggest hallmarks of the spooky season, with costumed sweet-seekers heading door-to-door with the hopes of finding candy galore. From Grayslake to Wheaton, and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a roundup of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Parking Garage Catches Fire on Near West Side

No one was injured when a parking garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of fire at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking

A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
HINSDALE, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team

Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Killed Inside Hallway of Irving Park Apartment Building

A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said. He stepped...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

