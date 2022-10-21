Read full article on original website
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
Police took gun from Orlando Harris months before St Louis school shooting
Police confiscated a gun from Orlando Harris months before he attacked a St Louis high school where he shot and killed a teacher and student.Authorities say that they took action after the 19-year-old gunman’s family reported that he had a weapon and asked for it to be removed from their home.St Louis Metropolitan Police’s Interim Chief Michael Sack told reporters that the family had done “everything that they possibly could have done” to help the teenager with mental health issues.This included committing Harris on several occasions as well as providing him with therapy and medication. But the police chief...
Man connected to South LA fireworks explosion sentenced to 5 months in prison
Nearly a year and a half later the explosion, the strip in South L.A. has turned into a ghost town with streets still blocked off, homes still boarded up and a single police car providing security for those that still remain."It started to look like a warzone," said resident Gregory Topete.Most of Topete's neighbors have left and never returned."They're all in hotels, those people are in hotels, nice hotels," he said. "But at the same time, I think they want to come back home."Luckily, his home was relatively spared but his neighbors were not as lucky with the blast damaging...
Parent say Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot while eating hamburger, was 'mutilated' by officer
The parents of Erik Cantu, the Texas teen who was shot by a San Antonio officer while he was eating a McDonald's hamburger, is struggling to recover
