ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

RANDY REYMAN: Lots of slogans, but no solutions

Kevin McCarthy finally unveiled the GOP “Commitment To America” platform just in time for the upcoming midterms. Many writers have noted that it looks eerily similar to Newt Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract With America.”. It seems the Republican strategy is to recycle conservative platitudes from the last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy