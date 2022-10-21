ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teen Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in SF's Bernal Heights

A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District

An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police

Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Mayor Says He Was Punched While Leaving Event Tuesday

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. “I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland's 30-Day Crackdown on Violence Seems to Be Working. Here's How.

The Oakland police chief made an announcement Tuesday with a welcomed update - the department's 30-day crackdown on violence is working. "Less people have lost their lives as a result of this," Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a press conference. It's been a month since the launch of an...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

No Human Remains Inside Car Found Buried in Atherton Backyard

After a weekend of examining the car buried on the grounds of an Atherton estate, authorities have ruled out human remains being inside, NBC Bay Area has learned. It took two full days and part of a third to excavate the car from the backyard of the $15 million mansion.
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Buried Car Removed From Atherton Backyard Taken to Crime Lab: Sources

Investigators are expected to reveal new details Monday about a car that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton estate last week and was removed Saturday. Sources told NBC Bay Area that police managed to fully excavate the Mercedes Benz convertible Saturday, and it was taken to a crime lab, where it's being scoured for evidence.
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Cargo Train Collides With Big-Rig in Berkeley

A cargo train collided with a big-rig Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley, police said. The collision was reported to police at 12:44 p.m. at the train tracks' intersection with Bancroft Way. No injuries have been reported, police said.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Diners Seek Great Deals, Hidden Gems During SF Restaurant Week

In the middle of San Francisco's Restaurant Week, diners in the city are hoping to discover great deals, their next favorite spot or perhaps a hidden gem. One of those hidden gems might be VIP Coffee and Cake Shop in Chinatown. It's authentic, reasonable and has been around for decades, seeing Chinatown through ups and downs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

6-Year-Old Injured in Castro Valley Hit-and-Run

Officials are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old in Castro Valley. The incident occurred on Nunes Avenue around 5 p.m. when the child was crossing the street with a sibling, the California Highway Patrol said. A white SUV-style vehicle is believed to be involved, officials said. The child suffered non...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area

A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Unusual 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Caught South Bay Residents Off Guard

An initial 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the South Bay was followed by several aftershocks, but people near the quake's epicenter describe the big hit as a jolt. People in the Evergreen neighborhood felt the quake in several places including stores where owners said although they felt the jolt, nothing came off the shelves.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
OAKLAND, CA

