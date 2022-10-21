St. Johns, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in St. Johns.
The Alpena High School football team will have a game with St Johns High School on October 21, 2022, 13:00:00.
Alpena High School
St Johns High School
October 21, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
The Alpena High School football team will have a game with St Johns High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Alpena High School
St Johns High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
