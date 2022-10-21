Look: Kevin White Thursday Night Football Highlight Goes Viral

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round draft pick once considered a bust might have just revived his career on Thursday Night Football.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White set social media ablaze with his 64-yard catch and run in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

The catch was the just the second for White since 2018 and marked the longest gain of his career.

"Kevin White with a 64-yard catch-and-run. The former Bears first-round pick came awfully close to a touchdown." -- Ari Meirov

White was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He caught 19 passes as a rookie, but his career never took hold afterward. Entering Thursday, White had caught just seven total passes in the five years since.

White created separation to get open for a shallow crossing route on third down and two. He caught the pass from Andy Dalton and cut upfield, tight-roping down the sideline until he got tackled inside the five-yard line. The Saints found the end zone two plays later.

Had White scored, it would have been the first touchdown of his NFL career.

White was only on the field Thursday because of injuries to starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. But he might have earned himself some more playing time in the future with the big play.