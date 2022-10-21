ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Saints' Rookie Has Gone Viral Following Incredible Start to NFL Career

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints struck first on Thursday Night Football via an Andy Dalton 53-yard touchdown pass.

The recipient? Undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed.

After making a memorable debut last week against Cincinnati where he took his first touch for a 44-yard rushing score, Shaheed's second career NFL touch resulted in a 53-yard touchdown reception.

"Rashid Shaheed is the first player in #Saints history to score a TD on his first two career touches," the New Orleans Saints announced Thursday.

Early in the first quarter of tonight's game, Shaheed split two Cardinals' defenders and hauled in a perfectly placed Andy Dalton pass for his first career receiving touchdown.

The remarkable start to Shaheed's NFL career has one noteworthy football analyst taking notice.

"Saints WR Rashid Shaheed now has two touches in his NFL career: - 44 yard rushing TD - 53 yard receiving TD. Playmaker," ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates tweeted.

Shaheed played college football at Weber State and racked up 700 receiving yards in 2021. In addition, the rookie tallied nearly 800 kick and punt return yards in his senior season while also taking two kickoffs for touchdowns.

With injuries piling up in the Saints' receiving core, Shaheed may get more looks to showcase his big-play ability.

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

