New Orleans, LA

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.

The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.

Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.

Maybe one day the Saints will let Kamara score a touchdown or two, but not tonight.

"Saints are determined to never let Alvin Kamara score," said Matthew Berry.

"They giving Taysom Hill all of Alvin Kamara’s Touchdowns," wrote Robert Griffin III.

"Probably the most shocking stat of the season is that Alvin Kamara doesn't have a TD yet through six weeks. That needs to change tonight," said Chris Rosvoglou.

Alvin Kamara is far too talented to not be scoring touchdowns this season.

Hopefully the Saints start giving him more opportunities in the red-zone to try and score.

Comments / 207

Danny Ballard
3d ago

I do not feel sorry for him and I will not feel sorry for him when he looses the 10 million dollar lawsuit. I am so tired of these athletes and actors that think they can do just whatever they want and get away with it without any penalties or consequences.

Reply(50)
93
Chris Albrecht
3d ago

Feel sorry for him? He almost killed someone! Why is he even on the field? The NFL sends more mixed messages when it comes to morals, behavior, social justice, etc. What a disingenuous mess.

Reply(12)
66
Chris Brown
3d ago

that is there way of trading of trading him without them saying they're trying to trade him. In other words force him to ask for a trade.

Reply(1)
27
