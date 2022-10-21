NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.

The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.

Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.

Maybe one day the Saints will let Kamara score a touchdown or two, but not tonight.

"Saints are determined to never let Alvin Kamara score," said Matthew Berry.

"They giving Taysom Hill all of Alvin Kamara’s Touchdowns," wrote Robert Griffin III.

"Probably the most shocking stat of the season is that Alvin Kamara doesn't have a TD yet through six weeks. That needs to change tonight," said Chris Rosvoglou.

Alvin Kamara is far too talented to not be scoring touchdowns this season.

Hopefully the Saints start giving him more opportunities in the red-zone to try and score.

