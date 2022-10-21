Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Another late night Mexican restaurant has closed
After a year in business, the El Ricardo’s Mexican Food at 9310 W. Central has closed. This was their second location that opened in 2021. I confirmed the closing, but their staff wanted to let readers know that their original location at 503 N. West Street will remain open.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Tiger Rice Japanese Kitchen
If you’re familiar with Mr. Miyagi Japanese Grill, you’ll want to check out the new Tiger Rice Japanese Kitchen. The new restaurant has opened at 1735 W 21st. St. that recently held one of the Uno Mas locations. The owners are former managers of the Mr. Miyagi Japanese...
wichitabyeb.com
The McDonald’s McRib set to return this week with the “McRib Farewell Tour”
Rumors are swirling that the McDonald’s McRib is coming back this week, but the return will have a different sound and look to it. The fast food chain has posted on their website that the sandwich is back at participating locations. The big kicker is they are advertising this...
wichitabyeb.com
Product Review: Frozen White Castle Bites
Big White Castle fan over here, so when I saw they had a new product called Frozen White Castle Bites, you knew I was buying a bag. The frozen aisle at Dillons had a 40 ounce bag for $11.49. I would have preferred a smaller size bag, but that’s all they had. There were two different flavors to choose from; hamburger and cheeseburger. All they had at Dillons was the cheeseburger. These bites were advertised as 100% real beef and onions.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Boss Tea
A new boba tea shop has opened in the former Weirdough Bakery space at 71310 W. Maple. Coming out of Tulsa, OK is the tea chain, Boss Tea who celebrates their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with 30% off all drinks all day Saturday. It could very well be...
wichitabyeb.com
A Party Guide to the Best Halloween Events for Adults in Wichita | 2022
Perhaps you don’t have any kids or you’re kid-free. Or maybe you have a costume you think could win you some money in a costume contest. Or perhaps you just want to party over Halloween weekend. We’ve put together a list of all the best Halloween events taking...
KSN.com
8 months after new owner takes over, Cameo Cakes being sold again
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Only eight months after taking over, the new owner of Cameo Cakes is selling the business. Candi Rockett, the new owner of Cameo Cakes, revealed that she would be selling the business due to medical reasons in a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 24. It...
wichitabyeb.com
A visit to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch
One visit, all families should make during October, is a pumpkin patch. There are a bunch in and around Wichita to check out. This year, after researching them all, we decided to visit Walter’s Pumpkin Patch in Burns, KS. It’s highly regarded as one of the if not best one.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How Rick Petralia is pushing the envelope on flavor at Freddy’s
Rick Petralia led menu innovation at Fazoli’s for many years before moving over to Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers earlier this year, applying his deep culinary experience to a new platform. Burgers and frozen custard are very different from pasta, he admits, but menu development relies...
wichitabyeb.com
When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
wichitabyeb.com
Desserts, BBQ, tacos and steaks all take a hit with restaurant closings
There’s been a slew of closings in the Wichita area. Let’s get to it. The BBQ restaurant in Park City, Ray’s Food Express at 1542 East 61st St. N has closed. Pictures were coming in online that showed seizure signs on the doors. Since then, the restaurant was marked as temporarily closed on their Google listing and their Facebook page has been taken down.
kmuw.org
‘They are the healers’: Hope in the Valley gives horses a second chance at life
VALLEY CENTER — About 10 miles north of Wichita, there’s a special place for horses — and the people who love them. Hope in the Valley, an equine rescue and sanctuary, started in 2005. Ande Armstrong attended a livestock auction in Hutchinson where she saw a horse headed for the slaughter truck. The aging thoroughbred was “hide over bone,” Armstrong said, and so weak he could barely stand. He had only three teeth.
classiccountry1070.com
Eight people injured in east Wichita crash
Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
Fire causes minor damage at east Wichita restaurant
Crews responded around 4:30 to the On the Border restaurant in the 1900 block of N. Rock Road. Officials say the fire began outside of the building and spread to its outer walls but did not get inside.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Halloween fun, comedy, car show, concerts
Halloween is almost here, and there’s plenty to do in Wichita.
His wife was tired of driving all the way east for boba, so he opened a west-side shop
Boss Tea will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday with discounted drinks.
Update: 6 people brought to hospital after Sunday’s 9-car pile-up
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
KAKE TV
‘I do hope that it is something that makes an impression on them’ | Wichita State holds 10th annual STEM workshop for middle school girls
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State University hosted its 10th annual “Expanding Your Horizons” workshop Saturday. The one-day event is meant to expose middle school girls in Kansas to careers in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Students were able to participate in hands-on activities and panels with women leaders in the field.
Comments / 0