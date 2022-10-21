Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park. Back in March, students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground after working with the parks department to design the park. Students were there...
How local communities honor the history of Horsehead Trail
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — If you travel down Highway 67, somewhere out in the desert between McCamey and Fort Stockton you’ll drive past the crossroads at Girvin. Most people wouldn’t give it a glance, unless they pulled over at McKee’s Bar, the only sign of human habitation out in this desolate country.
Cold front makes impact on West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
City of Odessa warns of water main break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
Tall City Brewery Company hosts Boss Babe Market
MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City Brewery Company in Midland hosted the Boss Babe Market today. “I’ve been participating in this event for the last four months… It supports us women and it helps us stick together.” said Crystal Callaway, a vendor and the owner of Kitty's Coven.
Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
Odessa to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community members will come together Saturday to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade. Participants will meet at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m. and follow a route that ends at the Ector County ISD Administration Building. After the parade,...
Hogan Park renovations have community asking questions
MIDLAND, Texas — In 2021, plans for a Hogan Park renovation were released. Updates in the form of a splash pad, outdoor grass amphitheater, turf baseball, softball, soccer and football fields and a 7-mile trailhead were included. The project being spearheaded by the Midland Quality of Place Conservancy. "We're...
Midland ISD holding community feedback meeting for superintendent search
ODESSA, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding another community meeting regarding feedback for the superintendent search on Oct. 27. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Legacy High School. Attendees are welcome to comment on what they would like the district to look for...
Odessa Animal Shelter to offer holiday vaccination special
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering a holiday vaccination special for all cats. All vaccinations will only be $5 for the rest of October. People can find out more information about the vaccination deal and other services at the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.
Ector County Commissioner's Court discusses broadband plan
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made another presentation to the Ector County Commissioner's Court Tuesday about the broadband plan being put forth by the ConnEctor Taskforce. But the plan requires a mix of local and federal funding. “So today's presentation was to the County Commission; talking...
NewsWest 9
Multiple crashes on Loop 250 backing up traffic between Garfield, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Viewers have reported multiple crashes on Loop 250 are causing major traffic backups Wednesday night in Midland. The crashes range from Garfield to Midland Drive in the westbound lanes of the loop. At this time Midland Police only has information on two of the wrecks. One...
New entertainment district planned for downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Updates to a proposed entertainment district were discussed at Tuesday's Midland City Council meeting. The entertainment district would be around Centennial Park and spread through Big Spring Street and Main Street. More open space would be provided for the city to hold events such as festivals,...
Non-profit looking for women mentors for elementary school girls
MIDLAND, Texas — During lunch once a week at Emerson Elementary School in Midland, you can find the Young Gentlemen's League meeting, which includes elementary schoolers learning from their mentors. "Immediately, you could see just a difference in the boys, especially the first time they put on their suit...
More than 1,000 Midland homes without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
Odessa Fire Department and Ector County Sheriff's Office team up to give free smoke detectors
ODESSA, Texas — Two months ago, an 11-year-old girl in Odessa named Azaria Williams lost her life in a mobile home fire. Now the Odessa Fire Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office want to help prevent similar tragedies from happening to anyone else. October is Fire Prevention...
City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
Midland College celebrates the Aviation Maintenance Technology program reopening
MIDLAND, Texas — The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is back at Midland College and now students will once again be able to have hands on training to become an aviation technician, which is a job that pays well and is in high demand. "We're excited that we're back in...
Missing person in Midland County found
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found as of Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. He is safe and suffered no injuries, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office. He was found by a community member. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0