wflx.com
FPL removes last 2 wooden power poles in Palm Beach County
Florida Power and Light is making some big power grid improvements aimed at restoring power faster after a storm. The focus is on replacing older wooden power poles with concrete ones, which FPL said can withstand higher winds. And many people who live in the area said now is the time.
wflx.com
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health. DOH said water samples are collected and examined for enterococci bacteria that may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The advisory...
wflx.com
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fireTuesday on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach. "Insane. Insane. I could hear it from inside," resident Paulo Quiroz said. "So really it was like a loud crash, like a loud boom. I stepped outside. At first, it was the smell of smoke and then you could see it started to flame up a little bit."
wflx.com
Palm Beach County workplace inclusion program changing lives
The cafeteria is a busy place at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in Palm Beach County. It’s full of hungry customers, hot food, and a whole lot of smiles. Perhaps the biggest one comes from Joshua Dempsey, he’s genuinely just grateful to be there. “I've been waiting for...
wflx.com
Fiery fuel tanker crash highlights I-95 safety concerns
A day after a terrifying fuel tanker crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, the damage from the fireball was still visible on the highway. Drivers passing by could clearly see where the pavement was charred and the barrier separating the south and northbound lanes had pieces missing. Florida...
wflx.com
Thousands cast ballots as early voting heats up
Tuesday was the second day of early voting in Palm Beach County for the midterm elections. More than 15,000 people have already cast their ballot in Palm Beach County with more than half of those votes occurring Tuesday. WPTV was curious if Monday's gubernatorial debatesparked more people to head to...
wflx.com
5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wflx.com
I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays
There are major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a fuel tanker caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and thick black smoke. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wflx.com
All Palm Beach County deputies to carry NARCAN, sheriff says
Thousands of Palm Beach County deputies will now carry NARCAN, a life-saving nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. To combat a growing opioid epidemic and the emergence of the highly dangerous and deadly drug fentanyl in our local communities, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Tuesday that more than 2,000 sworn PBSO deputies will be armed with NARCAN.
wflx.com
FHP releases details on I-95 tanker fire that injured 5 people
Traffic was heavy Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash caused a fuel tanker to catch fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring five people. The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 approaching Atlantic Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol told...
wflx.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to police. A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir. Police said the man's death...
wflx.com
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a vehicle caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke. Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
wflx.com
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son's teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom. Dr. Francisco Deliu's 12-year-old son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School. Deliu filed a lawsuit on Oct. 12 against the...
wflx.com
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WPTV at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
wflx.com
'It blindsided me,' Port St. Lucie officer says of being hit by car
WPTV on Wednesday spoke to a Port St. Lucie police officer who's grateful to be alive after he was struck by a car while directing traffic. Officer Richard Mazzio's message is a reminder to all drivers to slow down when first responders are doing their jobs. "I remember the night,...
wflx.com
DeSantis, Crist set to debate in Fort Pierce on Monday
Fort Pierce is in the spotlight Monday as incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist square off in their only debate. The debate will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Theatre. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was changed due to recovery...
wflx.com
Holiday Care Packages for Heroes underway in West Palm Beach
Active US service members and veterans will be receiving homemade stockings filled with sweet and savory treats and handwritten holiday cards thanks to the Red Cross' Holiday Care Package initiative. Steve Bayer has volunteered at the American Red Cross for the last 25 years and is a US Air Force...
wflx.com
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said. The West Palm Beach Police Department posted on Twitter just before 12 p.m. that a half-mile stretch of eastbound 45th Street is shut down between North Military Trail and Village Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, "due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian."
wflx.com
What issues do Florida voters care about?
With the spotlight on Fort Pierce on Monday for the gubernatorial debate, WFLX wanted to know what issues voters consider a priority for them and what will influence who they vote for in the midterm election. Early voting is already underway in many counties in Florida for the Nov. 8...
wflx.com
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people. The crash happened last Tuesday when a Tesla with two teenagers inside hit a minivan carrying a couple in their 70s. Both teenagers and the elderly couple died.
