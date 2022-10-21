ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Local credit union celebrates International Credit Union Day with Grand Opening

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpyP6_0ih7JCmL00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union had cause for celebration today. October 20 is International Credit Union Day.

There was a ribbon cutting located at 691 Diamond Avenue to celebrate the opening of their new branch. There were snacks and giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local Credit Union Hosts “Cookies for Coats” Bake Sale Today

Staff were able to talk about Diamond Valley services that empower their members and community’s financial future.

More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands of letters sorted for upcoming Honor Flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Getting a letter in the mail may be a thing of the past for some, but for those men and women who served and put themselves in harms way, it can mean the world. Days before the 13th Honor Flight in Evansville, volunteers sifted through boxes of mail, set to be […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More pickleball courts anticipated in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As pickleball soars in popularity, so does its local interest. The Henderson City Commission meeting was a full house as many requested the city to expand their pickleball courts. Two people with the Henderson pickleball group talked to the commission Tuesday night about the growing popularity of the sport. The commission […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday

There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'

Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project

Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Congratulations! It’s A Boy!

A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pickleball court gets ribbon cutting in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After several years in the making, Warrick County residents celebrated the opening of a new pickleball court with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning. To mark the grand opening, organizers held a tournament on the newly unveiled court. Players tell us the sport is a good way to bring the community together. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon provides update on LIHEAP assistance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families. Audubon Area says applicants will need to provide proof of social security numbers or permanent residence cards for each member of the household, proof of all household member’s income from […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville to begin loose leaf collection in November

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville’s Public Works Department will begin loose leaf collection November 14. Officials say loose leaves will be collected on the same day as the customer’s trash pickup. The cycle will continue until four complete passes are made throughout the city, as long as weather is favorable. City officials note bagged leaves […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy