Local credit union celebrates International Credit Union Day with Grand Opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union had cause for celebration today. October 20 is International Credit Union Day.
There was a ribbon cutting located at 691 Diamond Avenue to celebrate the opening of their new branch. There were snacks and giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Staff were able to talk about Diamond Valley services that empower their members and community’s financial future.
