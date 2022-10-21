OLD TOWN – The Coyotes were dominant in the second half Tuesday night, pouring in seven goals in the final 40 minutes to take a 9-0 victory against Nokomis. Alexis DeGrasse found Rhiannon Bousquet for the second goal of the night with 15 minutes left in the first half. In the second, DeGrasse found the net herself, making it 3-0, and just minutes later a goal from Karina Dumond pushed the lead to 4. The Coyotes would score five more in the remaining 30 minutes to take a 9-0 victory over the Warriors. They advance to the Class B North semifinals.

