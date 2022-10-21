Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the office got a 911 call around 11 a.m. reporting a weapons violation on Jefferson St....
nbc15.com
One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
fox47.com
Suspect crashes in residential Fitchburg neighborhood, runs inside area home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are asking the public to avoid a residential area off of Fish Hatchery Road as law enforcement officials try to track down a suspect who reportedly ran into an area home Monday morning. Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy with the Fitchburg Police Department told News 3...
fox47.com
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area.
fox47.com
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
nbc15.com
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
nbc15.com
Two fires destroy houses in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
fox47.com
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says
OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue,...
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI
ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
nbc15.com
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
fox47.com
Independent investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials say an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, based on the legal standards for both. In a release issued Monday morning, the Dane County Board says the investigation conducted by retired Dane...
