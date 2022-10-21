ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Two fires destroy houses in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says

OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue,...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy