Inside a bus, East Texans get the health care they can’t afford or find anywhere else
KIRBYVILLE — When Shelly Huffman stepped onto a 40-foot bus on Monday afternoon, she wasn’t looking for public transportation. She needed a checkup. The 52-year-old had recently been diagnosed with depression and high blood pressure, which runs in her family. Without health insurance, Huffman could no longer afford to see a doctor to help manage her hypertension.
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic nominee for governor is entering the final stretch of his third campaign in six years with the odds stacked against him. As early voting begins Monday, Republicans are salivating at the prospect of delivering a knockout punch to his political career, while Democrats are hoping they can prove the polls wrong by turning out a new electorate aligned against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.
Here are your voting rights at the polls in Texas
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Blocking, stopping and putting the kibosh on political messaging on your phones: Here’s everything you need to know right now
HOUSTON – You’re probably already sick of the messages bombarding your phone as Election Day nears. Whether it’s phone calls or texts ringing or dinging at all hours of the day, we’re here to tell you how to get those messages to stop. Seriously. Thought the...
The Rose Mobile Mammography Coach catching cancer early in women across southeast Texas
HOUSTON – Cassandra Tyson is a busy woman with a talent for making jewelry. Getting a mammogram wasn’t in her plans until one day she says she saw a sign. “Saw the bus in the parking lot right, right where I worked,” Tyson explained. The bus was...
Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an...
Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky's electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov. 8, it...
