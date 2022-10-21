ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Vaping rally held outside Lackawanna Co. business Friday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Clearing up the misconceptions about vaping. That was the goal of a the 'We Vape We Vote' national bus tour, which stopped in front of the Infamous Vape Shop on Pittston Avenue in Scranton Friday afternoon. There message is that vaping is safer than cigarettes and...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Police investigate assault in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Howl-O-Ween returns to McDade Park

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Pawsitively for the Animals held their annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade in Scranton today. McDade Park was filled with dogs in and out of costumes. There were contests with prizes held for pets and their owners. There were also raffles, food, and K9 demonstrations. Lisa Young,...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday

Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Family loses everything in Throop Fire

Throop, Lackawanna Co. — Update 10/24/22: A State Police Fire Marshal has determined that the fire started due to a malfunction of a portable electric heater in the home's attic. One person was sent to the hospital for burns to his feet but has since been released. The home...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

