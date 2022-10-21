Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
WOLF
Vaping rally held outside Lackawanna Co. business Friday
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Clearing up the misconceptions about vaping. That was the goal of a the 'We Vape We Vote' national bus tour, which stopped in front of the Infamous Vape Shop on Pittston Avenue in Scranton Friday afternoon. There message is that vaping is safer than cigarettes and...
WOLF
Police investigate assault in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
WOLF
Howl-O-Ween returns to McDade Park
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Pawsitively for the Animals held their annual Howl-O-Ween pet parade in Scranton today. McDade Park was filled with dogs in and out of costumes. There were contests with prizes held for pets and their owners. There were also raffles, food, and K9 demonstrations. Lisa Young,...
WOLF
Stand-off in Jim Thorpe Sunday night lasts through early Monday morning, ends peacefully
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A police stand-off in Jim Thorpe Sunday night ended peacefully around 1 AM Monday morning. Officials say it began around 6 PM when a woman barricaded herself in a home and refused to leave. Police were able to bring the stand-off to a...
WOLF
Nearly $4,000 in iPhones stolen from Carbon Co. home Friday
Penn Forest Township (Carbon County) - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who stole packages containing thousands of dollars in Apple iPhones from outside a Penn Forest Township home Friday afternoon. According to Troopers from PSP's Fern Ridge Unit, the stolen items include two purple Apple iPhone 14...
WOLF
Man arrested for attempted burglary of bistro, burglary of apartment in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man from Forest City for his alleged involvement in an attempted burglary at a restaurant and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale. According to the Honesdale Borough Police Department, 36-year-old Tyler Austin is...
WOLF
Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
WOLF
The Hazle Township Community Park hosts Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend
HAZLETON,LUZERNE COUNTY. (WOLF) — The Hazle Township Community Park will be holding their Annual Hazle Township Fall Festival and Trail of Treats this weekend. The event combines family fun while interacting with various vendors in the community, that promotes a wide range of diversity. The festival also offers free...
WOLF
Carbon Co. man arrested for allegedly robbing Monroe Co. convenience store
Chestnuthill Township (Monroe County) - Pennsylvania State Police say William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing a Monroe County convenience store on October 13. Troopers alledge Clancy was wearing a clown mask and had a samurai sword on him, when he robbed the Uni Mart on...
WOLF
Family loses everything in Throop Fire
Throop, Lackawanna Co. — Update 10/24/22: A State Police Fire Marshal has determined that the fire started due to a malfunction of a portable electric heater in the home's attic. One person was sent to the hospital for burns to his feet but has since been released. The home...
WOLF
Syracuse Mets Second Baseman Travis Blankenhorn attends Schuylkill County Special Olympics
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY.(WOLF) — It was the inaugural hometown hero game for The Special Olympics PA Schuylkill County. Pottsville native and Syracuse Mets Second Baseman Travis Blankenhorn along with Troopers from the Pennsylvania Police attended The Special Olympics Flag Football Game. The group has recently had several notable figures...
Comments / 0