foxbangor.com
MILLS MEETS WINDOWDRESSERS
DEXTER — Governor Janet Mills paid a visit to a Dexter-based organization that is keeping Mainers warm as temperatures drop. Window dressers is a volunteer run non-profit that creates low-cost insulating window inserts. Their goal is to keep their customers warm while also lowering their heating costs. Governor Mills...
foxbangor.com
Cheryl Clegg photos capture Maine lobstermen and families
STATEWIDE– Award winning photographer Cheryl Clegg is capturing the lives of Maine lobstermen and their families with her camera. This Boston-based photographer has been capturing images in what she calls her “family portrait series”, all along Maine’s coast to bring attention to the fight between lobstermen and the restrictions that have been imposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth mural completed in downtown
ELLSWORTH– A new mural has been completed in downtown Ellsworth. Heart of Ellsworth announced that it has completed the Water Street mural. Painted by muralist Judy Taylor and volunteers, the mural captures the history of Ellsworth and how it has evolved. The mural’s location was donated to Heart of...
foxbangor.com
Language in Jonesport alcohol referendum causes issues
JONESPORT — The semi-dry town of Jonesport is looking to serve alcohol seven days a week. The town was set to put two questions on its local ballot next month, but has to scrap one after discovering a mistake in the wording. Jonesport Chairman Billy Milliken said this mistake...
foxbangor.com
Pushaw Road is re-opened
GLENBURN– Glenburn residents will be happy tonight. The Maine D.O.T. has finished the work on the Pushaw Rd and it is now open to traffic. It was back on October 15th when the rains created a deluge of water that eventually compromised the roadway. Since then it has been...
foxbangor.com
BMV rolls out appointment system
AUGUSTA — Monday the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a new appointment system, which allows patrons to set up appointments online from one to 20 days in advance. “A time saver. A tool for parents. A tool for busy people,” said Representative Raegan LaRochelle of Augusta. The...
foxbangor.com
Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless
BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
foxbangor.com
Get out and vote rally held at University of Maine
ORONO– Governor Mills encouraged students to get out and vote during a rally at the University of Maine yesterday. She was joined by Representative Laurie Osher, former State Senator Emily Cain, and State Senate Candidate Mike Tipping. They discussed the importance of election day and why the voices of...
foxbangor.com
Interview discussing Belfast skatepark fundraiser
BANGOR – Nik Cody and his son came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss their fundraising work for the Belfast skatepark. The fundraiser, called the Eric Overlock Memorial Skatepark Showdown/Hoedown, will be a combination event taking place this Saturday. Beginning at 1 p.m. there will be a...
foxbangor.com
Newport company combines city sparkle with country life
NEWPORT– A Newport family has talent by the bagful! Jerry and Janell Fox are the owners of Janell bags, a luxury leather hand bag company they created together living in the country. Nestled among single family homes and apartments on Elm Street in Newport you’ll find Janell Bags, a...
foxbangor.com
A Walk of Remembrance
HERMON–If you traveled along Route 2 on your way to work or school Tuesday morning, you might have seen a pedestrian carrying the American flag. Kip Nelson of Bangor walks from Hermon to Holden every October 25th in memory of his brother Mike. Nelson says his brother, Mikey, was...
foxbangor.com
Large inflatable duck reappears in Belfast
BELFAST–Joy has returned to Belfast Harbor. The large inflatable duck called ‘Joy’ appeared last August out of nowhere. It reappeared sometime over the weekend to many residents delight. Those passing by will notice this new yellow duck has the words ‘Greater Joy’ written on it, rather than...
foxbangor.com
Town honors fire chief
NORRIDGEWOCK — Saturday the Town of Norridgewock gathered to drop off cards and break bread as a community during an open house hosted by the Norridgewock Fire Department to honor the current Fire Chief David Jones for 47-years as chief and over 50-years of service. Jones will hang up...
foxbangor.com
Bangor police department to create Community Assistance Team
BANGOR — In an effort to minimize interactions between law enforcement and people experiencing a mental health crisis, the city is creating a community assistance team to deal with these issues. Public information officer Jason McAmbley said this would help make the process that much more efficient. “We’re cutting...
foxbangor.com
Road work on College Ave. Ext. in Old Town Tuesday and Wednesday
OLD TOWN– College Ave Ext. will be closed for replacement of a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road. If you are one of the many that park in the parking lot across from Sewall Road to walk, you will need to access this area from the RT 43 end of College Ave Ext.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Clifton on Monday on drug charges
CLIFTON– Two people were arrested in Clifton Monday morning on drug charges. “This morning we conducted a search warrant for the investigation of drugs, and during this search warrant two subjects were arrested. One is male and his name is Michael Drake and he’s 54-years old, and the second one was a female named Jessica Lovely and she was about 36-years old,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.
foxbangor.com
Kennebec County Grand Jury indicts a County Sheriff’s Deputy
KENNEBEC COUNTY– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy. Daniel Ross ,29, of West Gardiner was arrested in August after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office that Ross had been assaulting his wife while off duty. Deputies contacted...
foxbangor.com
Old Town handles Nokomis 9-0, advances to Class B North semifinals
OLD TOWN – The Coyotes were dominant in the second half Tuesday night, pouring in seven goals in the final 40 minutes to take a 9-0 victory against Nokomis. Alexis DeGrasse found Rhiannon Bousquet for the second goal of the night with 15 minutes left in the first half. In the second, DeGrasse found the net herself, making it 3-0, and just minutes later a goal from Karina Dumond pushed the lead to 4. The Coyotes would score five more in the remaining 30 minutes to take a 9-0 victory over the Warriors. They advance to the Class B North semifinals.
foxbangor.com
Despite heartbreaker to Stony Brook, Maine QB continues to shine
ORONO – For Maine football, 2022 has been a rollercoaster, and now- a 28-27 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday. But that game proved to be another showcase for the Black Bears’ most constant presence: QB Joe Fagnano. When asked about what gives Fagnano the X-factor, senior tight...
foxbangor.com
14 year old girl last seen Orland has been found
ORLAND– The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Ariana has been located safely and reunited with her family. They would like to thank you for your assistance in helping locate Ariana. —————————————————————————————————————————————————————–...
