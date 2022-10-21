Kentucky State Police searching for missing Florida man

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Police are searching for a man believed to be in the Shelbyville area.

Kentucky State Police said Wiley “Lee” Atwell, 52, has been reported missing by those close to him in Florida and they believed him to have last been in the Shelbyville area.

Atwell is from West Palm Beach, Florida, and is described as a 5 feet, 10 inches bald man weighing about 275 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Atwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 502-227-2221.

Wiley (Lee) Atwell

