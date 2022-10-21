ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dusty Baker reacts to Bruce Bochy hire: 'I'm glad he's back'

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies

With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
CHICAGO, IL
Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?

Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
DENVER, CO
How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Julio Rodriguez Made Sure To Honor A Mariners Legend

On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners celebrated one of their franchise legends. It was Ichiro Suzuki‘s 49th birthday, and the Mariners tweeted a cool graphic to honor their franchise icon for so many seasons. Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a three-time Silver Slugger,...
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
A Key Concern Never Affected The Astros

For the fourth time in the last six years, the World Series will feature the Houston Astros. Houston clinched with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS. Now, they’ll await the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros are undefeated this October heading into...
HOUSTON, TX
Marlins to Interview Ex-New York Mets Skipper for Managerial Vacancy

With Don Mattingly out the door, the Miami Marlins are in need of a new manager, and it looks like they have their eyes on this former Mets skipper. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins will interview ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas for their managerial vacancy. Rojas...
MIAMI, FL
Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Ranking the top 25 MLB free agents

Turner is arguably the biggest prize of the free agent market. While he made only his second All-Star appearance in 2022, he's truly elite in every area of the game with back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons, elite speed and defense, and a career batting average above .300. Entering his age 30 season, Turner has a decent shot of a decade-long contract.
Odds that each Braves 2023 free agent returns

So far this offseason, I’ve listed every one of the Braves impending free agents, and I also ranked them by priority. If you missed those, you can follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the odds that each one of Atlanta’s free agents will return.
